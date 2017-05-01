Christ for all Nations and AZUSA NOW Partner for a Massive Prayer and Gospel Event Contact: Sam Rodriguez, Christ for all Nations , CfaN, 407-854-4400, [email protected] ORLANDO, May 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Evangelist Daniel Kolenda of Christ for all Nations will be partnering with Lou Engle in a Night of Prayer and Salvation at the Azusa Now prayer gathering in Cleveland, Ohio (July 22-23, 2017), a free event open to the public. Birthed in response to a divine vision to break the barriers of unbelief and pray for Revival in America, Azusa Now Cleveland will be two nights of prayer, fasting, worship, and salvation, bringing together people from all 50 states of the United States. On the second night of this powerful prayer gathering, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda will preach the Gospel and minister to the participants. For those who are believing for friends and loved ones to be saved, don't miss this opportunity to invite them to be a part of this gospel crusade. Lou Engle's ministry is among the top in the world at mobilizing people to pray and reach their generation for Jesus. CfaN has been active for 40 years, successfully winning people to the Lord (over 76 million decisions to date). Daniel Kolenda, Lead Evangelist of Christ for all Nations, is excited about this partnership with Lou Engle to Revive America. For several years now, Reinhard Bonnke the ministry founder has felt the Lord impress upon his heart that "America Shall be Saved." In response to this stirring, CfaN has done many Gospel crusades in America, along with its large gatherings in Africa. The partnership with Azusa is perfectly aligned with CfaN's vision. Russell K. Benson, CfaN's International Director affirms, "We feel this partnership is strategic and historic and can only imagine the impact that will be felt in Cleveland, Ohio and the whole of America. We believe that this event will spark a mass harvest movement in our nation. America shall be saved." In the natural political world, as the battleground state of Ohio goes so goes the nation. In the same way, Lou Engle believes prophetically that this 2-day massive prayer push will spark a revival, not just in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati but in the entirety of Ohio state and eventually the rest of America. Lou's faith is big, and he has found the right partners to help him execute: Daniel Kolenda and CfaN. But together, they need the help of the Body of Christ, not just to believe and pray with them but to rally behind them with every support they can offer. CfaN needs 1,500 altar workers, and will be working with local churches of the surrounding regions (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Indiana and Kentucky). Click here for the Volunteer Registration Page information . Join our partnership and see thousands come to faith in Christ. About Christ For All Nations CfaN is a non-denominational missions organization aimed at taking the Gospel message to the world. Christ for all Nations is primarily known for its historic crusades in Africa and recently surpassed a historic milestone of 76 million documented decisions for Jesus Christ at major events in Africa and other parts of the world. CfaN has offices in countries around the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, United Kingdom and the United States.



The ministry offers theological courses and Bible study programs from its website, as well as the Fire Conferences and other training events. The CfaN website also offers a variety of books, booklets, DVDs, CDs, posters, bundle packs and more. CfaN books have been published around the world in over 140 languages. To learn more about Christ for all Nations, visit CfaN online at www.cfan.org , email [email protected] or call 407.854.4400.

Share Tweet