As Feminists March on DC, Pro-Life Message: 'Women and Children First'

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As thousands converge on the National Mall in Washington, DC on January 21st, Created Equal will be there to be the voice of women killed in the name of "women's rights" -- born and preborn. We will stand in solidarity with those who have been violently silenced by deadly abortion and to reach out to marchers with truth and love.

Pro-Life Outreach Event: "Women and Children First"

Outreach at the Women's March on DC:



WHO: Created Equal, partnering groups, and volunteers



WHEN: January 21st, 2017 from 10:00AM – 3:00PM



WHERE: March begins at intersection of Independence Avenue and Third Street SW, near the U.S. Capitol - Our exact location TBA.



"Abortion kills children. And because abortion kills children, abortion harms women. We cannot cede the moral, philosophical and scientific high ground just because some women are now shouting their abortions." – Sarah Jimenez, Communications Director, Created Equal



We agree with this event's description that "recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us." That is what we aim to do at the march. There is no one more marginalized than the preborn child killed in her mother's womb or the woman who bleeds to death from what she thought was a safe, legal abortion. We will be at the march for the millions of women who are truly voiceless.