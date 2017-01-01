Carhart Cancels Abortions After Operation Rescue Exposed His Failure to Comply with Maryland Law info.operationrescue@gmail.com

The cancellations came after Operation Rescue



Operation Rescue also learned that many of the appointments set for today included abortions in the advanced stages of pregnancy. The abortions were to begin today and terminate later in the week.



"We have successfully prevented Carhart from opening his illegal abortion facility in Bethesda today as planned, but we have only won the first round of what we expect will be a tough fight to protect babies and their mothers from Carhart's shoddy abortion practices," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "We pray this facility is never allowed to open."



Complaints have already been filed against Carhart and his facility by AbortionClinics.org, Inc., with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the Maryland Board of Physicians seeking enforcement of Maryland laws.



"There is no doubt that Carhart believes he can break the law without consequences. This time, he tried to pull a fast one and got caught," said Newman. "We call on the Department of Health to permanently shut down his illegal abortion business. His attempt to conduct late-term abortions illegally is so egregious that we urge the Medical Board to revoke Carhart's Maryland medical license permanently."



