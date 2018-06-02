Legacy 2018 - Liberty to the Captives Horizons International invites you to attend Legacy 2018:

A Conference about Missions, Muslims, and the Heart of God.



May 31st - June 2, 2018 in Dearborn, Michigan



Contact: Cassidy, 303-442-3333



DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 11, 2017 /



Don't miss this opportunity!



"Legacy is excellent. What a huge encouragement it was to be surrounded by so many people who share a passion for reaching Muslim people with the gospel. We were inspired, encouraged, and challenged by all the things we heard that weekend." - Previous Legacy Attendee



EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION NOW OPEN - 37% OFF!



