Something's Coming - John 9:4



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 2, 2017 -- The following is submitted by Dr. Cliff Kelly: I have been writing for two years now, of A Storm Gathering over America. But recently, I sensed that it will arrive in the form of "A Storm of Truth," so far as I can determine. Meaning, yes, God's judgments are about to fall, but with an explosion of truth and righteousness, to offer powerful counter to the epidemic of corruption that we see all around.



Therefore I have great hope, since The Blessed Hope is nearer now than ever before. This is why I wrote the book, The Sixth Seal (Stonebridge, April 24, 2017), to encourage the People of The Book and others interested in understanding our times, to make ready for what is ahead. Storms, without a doubt, but for those who are in Him, a solid Foundation on which to stand in the midst of them.



Events are increasing in both intensity and frequency, toward this historic point: The Messiah's birth pangs are upon us as never before, thus was I was literally "ordered" to write this book.



www.amazon.com/Sixth-Seal-Ph-Cliff-Kelly/dp/1940473608/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1498840032&sr=8-1&keywords=The+sixth+seal



