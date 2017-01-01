Compensation Survey Will Help Churches Set Fair Pay



CAROL STREAM, Ill., Feb. 14, 2017 /



Church employees are encouraged to take this



This resource provides compensation profiles classified by part- and full-time positions, church size, church budget, and geographical setting. Each position's compensation levels are presented based on several personnel characteristics, including years employed, denomination, region, gender, and educational training.



The data gathered from survey results will shape the 2018 Compensation Handbook for Church Staff. It will also build the foundation needed for the upcoming online compensation tool the Church Law & Tax Team is creating.



The $750,000 grant awarded to Church Law & Tax (CLT) by



To learn more about the tools the Church Law & Tax Team currently offers to help pastors and church staff with compensation, visit



is a nonprofit, global media ministry centered on Beautiful Orthodoxy—strengthening the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel. Reaching over five million people monthly with various digital and print resources, the ministry equips Christians to renew their minds, serve the church, and create culture to the glory of God.



is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by three members of the Lilly family—J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons J.K. Jr. and Eli—through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business. The Endowment supports causes in religion, education, and community development. Lilly Endowment's religion grantmaking is designed to deepen and enrich the religious lives of American Christians. It does this largely through initiatives to enhance and sustain the quality of ministry in American congregations and parishes. Contact: Caitlin Edwards, 630-260-6200 ext 7226, [email protected] CAROL STREAM, Ill., Feb. 14, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Findings from a national survey on church compensation will be used to create one of the best-known resources for church compensation reports—the Compensation Handbook for Church Staff . This resource is published by the Church Law & Tax Team of Christianity Today and helps church leaders determine a fair wage for pastors around the country.Church employees are encouraged to take this anonymous survey to help the Church Law & Tax Team receive an accurate representation of church compensation nationwide.This resource provides compensation profiles classified by part- and full-time positions, church size, church budget, and geographical setting. Each position's compensation levels are presented based on several personnel characteristics, including years employed, denomination, region, gender, and educational training.The data gathered from survey results will shape the 2018 Compensation Handbook for Church Staff. It will also build the foundation needed for the upcoming online compensation tool the Church Law & Tax Team is creating.The $750,000 grant awarded to Church Law & Tax (CLT) by Lilly Endowment Inc. focuses on the National Initiative to Address Economic Challenges Facing Pastoral Leaders, and the first step in this project is to gather research from pastors and church staff with this survey, the 2017 National Church Compensation Survey To learn more about the tools the Church Law & Tax Team currently offers to help pastors and church staff with compensation, visit ChurchLawAndTax.com Christianity Today is a nonprofit, global media ministry centered on Beautiful Orthodoxy—strengthening the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel. Reaching over five million people monthly with various digital and print resources, the ministry equips Christians to renew their minds, serve the church, and create culture to the glory of God. Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by three members of the Lilly family—J.K. Lilly Sr. and sons J.K. Jr. and Eli—through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business. The Endowment supports causes in religion, education, and community development. Lilly Endowment's religion grantmaking is designed to deepen and enrich the religious lives of American Christians. It does this largely through initiatives to enhance and sustain the quality of ministry in American congregations and parishes.