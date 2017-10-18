Cowboys and Cooks: Free Masterpiece Cake Singing Group

Contact: Public Advocate of the U.S. Inc., 703-845-1808, eugenedelgaudio@erols.com; twitter: @eugenedelgaudio
WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Singers will wear cowboy hats and chef's hats, line dance and sing a country song parody in support of the Masterpiece Cakeshop bakers case being argued before the Supreme Court this term. The singers and dancers will be at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. this Wednesday, October 18, at 12 noon.
"Public Advocate lawyers filed an amicus brief to defend an embattled baker. To help dramatize that legal brief we introduce today the Free Cake Baker Squad comprised of cowboys and bakers to ask the public to cowboy up and help rescue the kidnapped Masterpiece Cakeshop baker from the anti-Christian gang," says Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate.
We will sing a country parody song CAKEY BREAKY HEART to the tune of Billy Ray Cyrus's Achy Breaky Heart, do a 2 step line dance and hold signs that say "Free The Cake Baker" to promote the religious liberty of all Christians in the federal case now before the Supreme Court, says Delgaudio, age 63.
DETAILS:
Time: 12 noon EST
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
Place: U.S. Capitol, near congressional press area Senate East Front Grassy Area (PERMIT APPROVED) bounded by North Mezzanine sidewalk, NE, First Street, NE; Northeast Drive, Washington DC.
Purpose: To release, free and otherwise liberate Masterpiece Cakeshop bakers who are fighting for religious liberty.
Lyrics (Content) Sung to the tune of "Achy Breaky Heart"
CAKEY BREAKY HEART
You can say my work / Didn't rock your world, / You can take your business / Someplace else,
You can tell your friends / Don't buy a cake from him / And write and post / A bad review on Yelp.
But don't sue my shop, / My Masterpiece Cakeshop, / 'Cause I wouldn't make / A wedding cake for men,
'Cause if you sue my shop, / My Masterpiece Cakeshop, / I may never bake / Another cake again.
You can have your view / And I can have mine too, / And yours is not / Triumphant over mine,
But when you trash my faith / And throw it in my face / That's when you / Have crossed the line.
So, don't sue my shop, / My Masterpiece Cakeshop, / 'Cause I wouldn't make / A wedding cake for men,
'Cause if you sue my shop, / My Masterpiece Cakeshop, / I may never bake / Another cake again.