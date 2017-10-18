Cowboys and Cooks: Free Masterpiece Cake Singing Group

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Singers will wear cowboy hats and chef's hats, line dance and sing a country song parody in support of the Masterpiece Cakeshop bakers case being argued before the Supreme Court this term. The singers and dancers will be at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. this Wednesday, October 18, at 12 noon.



"Public Advocate lawyers filed an amicus brief to defend an embattled baker. To help dramatize that legal brief we introduce today the Free Cake Baker Squad comprised of cowboys and bakers to ask the public to cowboy up and help rescue the kidnapped Masterpiece Cakeshop baker from the anti-Christian gang," says Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate.



We will sing a country parody song CAKEY BREAKY HEART to the tune of Billy Ray Cyrus's Achy Breaky Heart, do a 2 step line dance and hold signs that say "Free The Cake Baker" to promote the religious liberty of all Christians in the federal case now before the Supreme Court, says Delgaudio, age 63.

DETAILS:



Time: 12 noon EST



Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017



Place: U.S. Capitol, near congressional press area Senate East Front Grassy Area (PERMIT APPROVED) bounded by North Mezzanine sidewalk, NE, First Street, NE; Northeast Drive, Washington DC.



Purpose: To release, free and otherwise liberate Masterpiece Cakeshop bakers who are fighting for religious liberty.

Lyrics (Content) Sung to the tune of "Achy Breaky Heart"