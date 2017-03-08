NAAGS Offers Hope for Single, Christian, Black Women Christian black women have a less than 10% chance of marrying a Christian black man



Eligible black Christian men are fewer and fewer in number. Out of 10 randomly picked black men, at most, only one will be a Christian. Of the 10, one will die before his 18th birthday, one will marry another ethnic group, one is in prison, one is gay, one is an addict, one is a momma's boy, two are unbelievers, and the final one is religious, but not Christian.



NAAGS seeks to win black men to Jesus Christ and disciple them, thereby increasing the pool of possible choices for single Christian black women. David Murrow states, and Edward Thompson and Jawanza Kunjufu confirm, "That 75 to 90 percent of the adults in the typical African-American congregation are women."



This shortage of men is causing many black Christian women to either live their adult lives alone, compromised in their commitment to Christ, or marrying another ethnic group.



