Author Josh Ross Shares His Journey to the Arctic and What It Taught Him in His Newest Book, Re\entry



"In Re\entry, Josh Ross leverages his own life experiences to help us see God's grace as the focal point of life. When our world crashes and despair attempts to steal the little hope we have left, it's refreshing to know that God's grace means we're never hopeless." -- Caleb Kaltenbach, Lead Pastor, Discovery Church, author, Messy Grace and God of Tomorrow



"Re\entry" will be released September 17 by Leafwood Publishers and will be available at Lifeway and independent Christian bookstores around the country, and will be distributed by all major distributors.



THE BOOK

As vital as the message of entry is to the Christian faith, many Christians are also desperate for a message of reentry after many seasons of doubt, confusion, bondage to the past, severed relationships, loss, depression, and stress. From places of darkness and shadows, God comes and reveals himself as the one who enters into our pain both as a companion who walks with us through our trials and as the one who is eager to eventually lead us into a healthier place.



Chapters include: "Eleven Days above the Arctic Circle," "Walking in the Dark," "Captured Alive," "When Grief Walks," "Jesus on Repeat," "Establishing Roots," "Navigating Life's Transitions," "Healthy Roots Produce Joy," "Reimagining Solitude," "Reimagining Community," "Reimaging Justice," "Reentry Matters for You," and "Reentry Matters for the World."



ISBN 978-0-89112-485-6

$14.99 // 192 pages



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Ross is the Lead Minister at Sycamore View Church in Memphis, Tennessee. He is married to his best friend, Kayci, and they have two boys, Truitt and Noah. He is the author of "Scarred Faith" and coauthor of "Bringing Heaven to Earth." He loves playing and watching sports, vacationing with his wife, and eating authentic Mexican food. He is a recovering Texan who is learning to thrive in Memphis with a church committed to restoring justice, opportunity, and dignity in Memphis and beyond.



ABOUT THE PUBLISHER

Leafwood Publishers is an imprint of Abilene Christian University Press, a publisher located in Abilene, Texas, that has published titles exploring Scripture, spiritual formation, and theology for over thirty years. The press is delighted to be adding Re\entry to its list of books exploring issues of Christian living and thought. You can visit their website at

