John Blackwell Releases New Single 'Could It Be' -- Written by Jason Ingram, Song Impacting Radio April 11 Blackwell Partners with Dove and Grammy Award Winning Creative Powerhouse Team Jason Ingram, Barry Weeks and Ainslie Grosser



Contact:



NASHVILLE, April 13, 2017, /



Penned by Grammy-Nominated and Dove Award-Winner Jason Ingram, the song is a powerful pop anthem featuring Blackwell's soaring vocals and emotionally-gripping delivery. Ingram, who has also written songs recorded by such artists as Tenth Avenue North, Brandon Heath and Bebo Norman, to name a few, lent his signature lyrical magic and melodic prowess that finds an ideal match in Blackwell's effortless, impressive range.



"My goal has always been to lead people on a journey of self-discovery, finding direction and celebrating joy," says Blackwell. "To partner with Jason Ingram on such a tremendous song has been an incredible journey and one I pray will bless others as much as it has already blessed me."



A seasoned performer, Blackwell is no stranger to Christian radio, hitting the No. 1spot in 2014 with Susie McEntire and was recently featured in a CCM Magazine "In the Studio" exclusive.



"Could It Be" marks his most pop, contemporary release to date and is striking a chord with industry insiders.



"One of the most compelling songs I've heard," says former CCM Magazine editor and writer, Caroline Lusk. "The message of doubt colliding with truth makes the listener feel like it was written just for them, while John's powerful vocal will have us all singing along before the first chorus is over."



The song was produced by Grammy and Dove Award-winning producer Barry Weeks, whose production credits include the likes of Francesca Battistelli, Natalie Grant, Mandisa, Kutless, Sidewalk Prophets among many others. Mixed by Dove Award winner Ainslie Grosser, "Could It Be" is currently impacting radio and a request for download can be sent to Contact: John Clark Blackwell , 785-760-5874NASHVILLE, April 13, 2017, / Christian Newswire / -- Flanked by a powerhouse, multiple-award winning creative team, soulful, contemporary Christian vocalist John Blackwell releases his latest single, "Could It Be," to critical acclaim.Penned by Grammy-Nominated and Dove Award-Winner Jason Ingram, the song is a powerful pop anthem featuring Blackwell's soaring vocals and emotionally-gripping delivery. Ingram, who has also written songs recorded by such artists as Tenth Avenue North, Brandon Heath and Bebo Norman, to name a few, lent his signature lyrical magic and melodic prowess that finds an ideal match in Blackwell's effortless, impressive range."My goal has always been to lead people on a journey of self-discovery, finding direction and celebrating joy," says Blackwell. "To partner with Jason Ingram on such a tremendous song has been an incredible journey and one I pray will bless others as much as it has already blessed me."A seasoned performer, Blackwell is no stranger to Christian radio, hitting the No. 1spot in 2014 with Susie McEntire and was recently featured in a CCM Magazine "In the Studio" exclusive."Could It Be" marks his most pop, contemporary release to date and is striking a chord with industry insiders."One of the most compelling songs I've heard," says former CCM Magazine editor and writer, Caroline Lusk. "The message of doubt colliding with truth makes the listener feel like it was written just for them, while John's powerful vocal will have us all singing along before the first chorus is over."The song was produced by Grammy and Dove Award-winning producer Barry Weeks, whose production credits include the likes of Francesca Battistelli, Natalie Grant, Mandisa, Kutless, Sidewalk Prophets among many others. Mixed by Dove Award winner Ainslie Grosser, "Could It Be" is currently impacting radio and a request for download can be sent to [email protected] (The new single was also delivered via PlayMPE on the inspo distribution list).

Share Tweet