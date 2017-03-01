Huge 40 Days for Life Campaign Begins with Planned Parenthood in Panic Mode



BRYAN, Texas, March 1, 2017 /



"Of particular note is the fact that some 134 of these peaceful prayer vigils will be taking place in front of Planned Parenthood facilities in the United States," said 40 Days for Life president Shawn Carney. "Planned Parenthood's brand is at an all-time low and 2017 is not shaping up to be a good year for the abortion giant and its CEO, Cecile Richards."



In a recent interview, Richards indicated that because of the changing political climate in the United States, her organization is preparing for the worst-case scenario. She has also referred to those who participate in public pro-life activities as "extremists."



"If you stand up for the protection of the innocent children in the womb that Planned Parenthood targets for abortion – almost 324,000 a year, according to their own reports – then I suppose Planned Parenthood would consider you an extremist," said Carney.



"While Planned Parenthood insists that the half-billion dollars in taxpayer funding it receives every year does not pay for abortion," Carney said, "this cash props up the abortion giant, allowing it to remain in business. While there's certainly a political side to all of this, there's also a spiritual side. And the bottom line is that it's time to pray – more fervently than ever – for an end to abortion."



Internationally, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being conducted for the first time in four new countries – the Dominican Republic, Italy, Paraguay and Zimbabwe. "All of our prayers – gathered together as one – can make an enormous difference," said Carney.



40 Days for Life consists of 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil and community outreach. Two campaigns are conducted each year. The current campaign runs March 1 - April 9.



The first 40 Days for Life vigil was conducted outside a Planned Parenthood abortion center in Bryan, Texas. That facility closed in 2013, and the former Planned Parenthood building now serves as 40 Days for Life’s international headquarters. Contact: Shawn Carney, 40 Days for Life , 979-574-8711BRYAN, Texas, March 1, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- As 40 Days for Life enters its tenth year, a new 40-day campaign of prayer and fasting for an end to abortion begins today in 344 communities around the world, as Christians pray outside abortion centers, Planned Parenthood offices, and other public sites. This is the largest spring campaign thus far for this mission."Of particular note is the fact that some 134 of these peaceful prayer vigils will be taking place in front of Planned Parenthood facilities in the United States," said 40 Days for Life president Shawn Carney. "Planned Parenthood's brand is at an all-time low and 2017 is not shaping up to be a good year for the abortion giant and its CEO, Cecile Richards."In a recent interview, Richards indicated that because of the changing political climate in the United States, her organization is preparing for the worst-case scenario. She has also referred to those who participate in public pro-life activities as "extremists.""If you stand up for the protection of the innocent children in the womb that Planned Parenthood targets for abortion – almost 324,000 a year, according to their own reports – then I suppose Planned Parenthood would consider you an extremist," said Carney."While Planned Parenthood insists that the half-billion dollars in taxpayer funding it receives every year does not pay for abortion," Carney said, "this cash props up the abortion giant, allowing it to remain in business. While there's certainly a political side to all of this, there's also a spiritual side. And the bottom line is that it's time to pray – more fervently than ever – for an end to abortion."Internationally, 40 Days for Life campaigns are being conducted for the first time in four new countries – the Dominican Republic, Italy, Paraguay and Zimbabwe. "All of our prayers – gathered together as one – can make an enormous difference," said Carney.40 Days for Life consists of 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil and community outreach. Two campaigns are conducted each year. The current campaign runs March 1 - April 9.The first 40 Days for Life vigil was conducted outside a Planned Parenthood abortion center in Bryan, Texas. That facility closed in 2013, and the former Planned Parenthood building now serves as 40 Days for Life’s international headquarters.