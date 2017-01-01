'Let the Washington Post Scoff: Hurricanes are God's Judgment' -- Randall Terry, Author, 'The Judgment of God' Contact: Randall Terry, 904-826-9989



WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Washington Post and several other publications have mocked Randall Terry's assertion that the recent hurricanes are the Judgment of God because of child-killing (abortion). Randall Terry penned "The Judgment of God" in 1995. The book went through three printings, and is currently available in PDF form for free.



Randall Terry states: "These hurricanes are not the result of global warming; they are the Judgment of God because of the innocent blood crying to Him for vengeance. In America, the blood of nearly 60 million babies murdered by abortion ascends as a howling chorus to God from landfills and sewers, where these innocent little boys and girls have been discarded.



"These hurricanes are not 'natural disasters;' they are super-natural chastisements - God's response to the cry of innocent blood - designed to rebuke us, and call us to repentance." Here are four examples of the many scriptures that teach God is in control of storms, AND that He sends them as a chastisement or correction for the sins of the people: "Also with moisture He saturates the thick clouds; He scatters His bright clouds. And they swirl about, being turned by His guidance, that they may do whatever He commands them on the face of the whole earth. He causes it to come, whether for correction, or for His land, or for mercy." (Job 37:11-13)



"He who builds His layers in the sky, and has founded His strata in the earth; who calls for the waters of the sea, and pours them out on the face of the earth—the LORD is His name." (Amos 9:6)



"Also I will make justice the measuring line, and righteousness the plummet; the hail will sweep away the refuge of lies, and the waters will overflow the hiding place." (Isaiah 28:17)



"Praise the LORD from the earth, you great sea crea­tures and all the depths; fire and hail, snow and clouds; stormy wind, fulfilling His word." (Psalm 148:7-8) Randall Terry continues: "The question we must ask is: What sins are offending the Almighty?



"The Church and the Bible teach that there are four sins that cry to God for vengeance; the first two are: Murder (Gen. 4:10) and Sodomy (Gen. 17: 20-21)



"America as a nation continues to spit in the face of God by allowing the murder of millions of His children, and by the abominable sin of so-called same sex marriage. God is responding with His judgment.



"Scripture shows the direct connection between killing babies - shedding innocent blood - and God's punishment on a nation: 'They even sacrificed their sons and their daughters to demons, and shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and daughters, whom they sac­rificed to the idols of Canaan; and the land was polluted with blood. Thus they were defiled by their own works, and played the harlot by their own deeds. Therefore the wrath of the LORD was kindled against His people, so that He abhorred His own inheritance.' (Psalm 106:34-35) "As Ruth Graham once said to her husband Billy Graham: 'If God doesn't punish America, He'll have to apologize to Sodom and Gomorrah.'" For Christian leaders and teachers who are interested in this topic, Mr. Terry's book, The Judgment of God has scores of Bible verses dealing with God's judgment for easy reference.



