The Perfect Children's Gift for This Easter Season

Preview Printed Book and eBook, and receive a FREE eBook today at Contact: Robert Chasin Meeting Bible Heroes Publishing , 323-206-6757LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Meeting Moses, the first in a brand-new series of kids' picture books, is releasing just in time to delight children ages 5-8 this Passover and Easter season. Author Robert Chasin and illustrator Matt Roussel are excited to team up for the Meeting Bible Heroes series, which will introduce kids to important Bible characters from the Old Testament, while also providing valuable lessons along the way."I cannot think of anything more rewarding than inspiring children to develop their own special relationship with God. With Meeting Moses, my intention was to create a fun story for kids, while also providing them with excellent role models, and positive life messages," said Chasin.In Meeting Moses, a boy named Max accidentally travels to Ancient Egypt in his father's time machine. There, he meets a young Moses and the two quickly become friends. Together, they experience events from the book of Exodus, overcome obstacles, and learn to have faith in God. Meeting Moses is a great way to inspire kids to want to learn more about the Bible.Rated as "Faith Based Friendly" for all ages by the Dove Foundation, Meeting Moses is an excellent teaching tool for parents, religious schools and for homeschooling; especially with the free download materials from the publisher's website. Parents will also like that Max's friends who will join him on these amazing adventures overcome obstacles such as fear, low self-esteem and anger. Plans for the Meeting Bible Heroes series include an animated series.The printed hardcover picture book (40 pages) is discounted for only $14.99 (SRP $16.95), and can be ordered directly at meetingbibleheroes.com . Shipping starts March 17th (US Market only), leaving plenty of time for copies to arrive before Easter.The eBook version is available for a limited time (up to 1,800 e-Books) for FREE, and can be downloaded on the publisher's website (or directly on Amazon – Meeting Moses). As a holiday special, the eBook is being offered for only $4.99 (SRP $7.99).Chasin is a creative entrepreneur and business consultant with experience in advertising, marketing and promotions. Roussel is internationally recognized for his 3D illustrations. Roussel has worked with book publishers such as Scholastic, Macmillan, Nelson, Gallimard, and Hachette.Preview Printed Book and eBook, and receive a FREE eBook today at meetingbibleheroes.com Media Kit www.meetingbibleheroes.com/mediakit.zip Contact: Robert Chasin | Meeting Bible Heroes Publishing [email protected] (323) 206-6757