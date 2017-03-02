Experience the Trials of One of the World's Most Beloved Saints The Augustine Institute presents new audio drama on the patron saint of Ireland



The audio episodes feature an all-star cast, led by John Rhys-Davies, who plays the elder Patrick, and Seán O'Meallaigh, who plays the younger Patrick. Rhys-Davies is best known for his roles in blockbuster hits, such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "The Lord of the Rings Tribology": "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King." O'Meallaigh has starred in "Viking" and "Love is a Sting."



The drama is based on the history and writings of Patrick himself. The son of a Roman official, Patrick is kidnapped and taken as a slave to Ireland. Six years later he escapes, but God sends him on an unexpected mission back to his captors where he battles pagan priests, powerful warlords and demonic forces to win the souls of the people who enslaved him. It's an epic story of one man's spiritual odyssey through hardship and loss, mercy and forgiveness.



AIR Theatre provides audio dramas that bring great stories to life, featuring dozens of award-winning actors and movie-like sound effects and music. It also produced BROTHER FRANCIS: THE BAREFOOT SAINT OF ASSISI, a 10-part audio drama about the astonishing life of St. Francis of Assisi, the fun-loving son of wealth and privilege who gave up everything for the sake of Christ.



