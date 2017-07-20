Wesleyan Holiness Connection Announces New Scholarship Partnership with Azusa Pacific Seminary Contact: JoAnna Dias, Operations Manager, Wesleyan Holiness Connection,

626-208-5478, [email protected]



GLENDORA, Calif., July 20, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Wesleyan Holiness Connection (WHC) recently announced a new partnership with Azusa Pacific Seminary to offer scholarships to ministerial students who seek to advance the holiness message and mission of the Church in the 21st century. The scholarship provides a 15 percent reduction in seminary tuition to any member of a WHC-affiliated church, comprising 18 denominations, including the United Methodist Church, Church of the Nazarene, Assemblies of God, and The Foursquare Church.



According to Kevin Mannoia, Ph.D., WHC chair, this opportunity aligns with the organization's goal of elevating and enriching pastoral ministry through advanced training. "I am hopeful that our church leaders and pastors of WHC-participating denominations will encourage ministerial candidates to consider an Azusa Pacific Seminary education," said Mannoia. "This scholarship further demonstrates Azusa Pacific Seminary's commitment to its Wesleyan heritage and to equipping effective leaders for our future."



"Serving future pastors in WHC-related churches affirms our theological identity as a university that seeks to cultivate Christ-centered disciples and scholars who engage culture and change the world," said Jon R. Wallace, DBA, president of Azusa Pacific.



About Azusa Pacific Seminary

Azusa Pacific Seminary at Azusa Pacific University trains students for practical, effective ministry in the church and around the world. Accredited by the Association of Theological Schools, Azusa Pacific Seminary offers master's degrees in divinity, pastoral studies, theological studies, and transformational urban leadership and a Doctor of Ministry, as well as Asian and Hispanic programs that are highly relevant in the culturally diverse Los Angeles area.



About The Wesleyan Holiness Connection

The Wesleyan Holiness Connection is a network of leaders and churches centered not on an organizational alliance but upon our common message and interest in holiness, which flows from our common heritage. It seeks to be: a visible presence, which serves as a reference point keeping the holiness message alive and thriving in the minds and ministries of our pastors and leaders;



a source of resources and connections that will empower pastors, scholars, and leaders to find deeper understanding of our heritage and commitment to relevant holiness in the 21st Century;



a voice to the Church that allows the holiness tradition and message to be heard and to influence the diverse mix of theological streams on the landscape of Christianity. For additional information, visit www.holinessandunity.org.

Share Tweet