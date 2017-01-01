GOD TV Marks The Reformation with a Major Focus on Germany Contact: Fergus Scarfe, Regional Director for UK & Europe, GOD TV, 407-862-5084, [email protected]



STUTTGART, Germany, Sept. 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- GOD TV is set to commemorate the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther's 95 Theses by airing a series of historic LIVE broadcasts from Germany, the Cradle of the Reformation. The global network will also maximize its impact across Germany by launching on leading cable operator, Unitymedia.



Along with leaders of all denominations, GOD TV is calling for Christians worldwide to stand together to bring a new Reformation into the Church today. This is the aim of Holy Spirit Nights, Reformatiom (The Reformation), which will air LIVE from Stuttgart on September 29 through 30 September with Peter and Markus Wenz of Gospel Forum and top international speakers, Joseph Prince, Reinhard Bonnke and Ben Fitzgerald.



"GOD TV is pleased to mark this historic anniversary by reaching further than ever before," said the network's President, Ward Simpson. "We are committed to the Great Commission and helping to bring revival, renewal and reformation into the Church worldwide."



GOD TV launch on Unitymedia

In addition to the Reformation events, GOD TV is making a lasting impact on Germany by launching on Channel 432 of Unitymedia this month in three German States. A subsidiary of Liberty Global, Unitymedia currently serves 12.8 million homes and is positioned for future growth at the forefront of Europe's media services industry.



GOD TV will now be available to 6.4 million more viewers, which is a significant distribution accomplishment for the network. Established in the UK in 1995, GOD TV has since expanded worldwide and already has an established following across Germany, where it has previously aired LIVE from the cities of Berlin, Stuttgart and Nuremberg.



Speaking about the new launch GOD TV's Regional Director for the UK & Europe, Fergus Scarfe said, "We want to enable more viewers to experience God in fresh and meaningful ways, bringing a powerful message of hope through media to people of all walks of life."



GOD TV is known for its unique blend of interdenominational programming. It airs a wide-selection of prominent Christian leaders with an emphasis on premier events. It is available worldwide via satellite, on cable in certain places and via streaming on smartphone (GOD TV App), PC, or TV (Apple TV and Roku). For more information about GOD TV visit www.god.tv

About GOD TV: GOD TV was founded in 1995 as Europe's First Daily Christian Television Network and has since expanded worldwide. GOD TV is broadcast Free To Air and has a global reach of some 300 million homes, with a potential viewership of one billion people. The network's global broadcast license is held by Angel Christian Television Trust Inc, a US not-for-profit corporation. GOD TV is owned by several Angel Charities, which in addition to its media outreach, assist people in the developing world. GOD TV adheres to the Evangelical Alliance Basis of Faith.



