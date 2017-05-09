Point 27 Makes National Impact Honoring Military, First Responders and Families of the Fallen in May Contact: Marcia Davis, 972-834-5898,



ATLANTA, May 9, 2017



Photo: At a Carry The Load Memorial Day event last year in East Texas, US Army (Ret.) Colonel David Dodd, director of Point 27--Strength for the Fight, presented this Gold Star widow of a WW II soldier a silver Folded Flag Shield of Strength pendant necklace. Her husband was lost when the plane he was in went down in a combat mission. It was decades later, when she received word from the military that his remains had finally been located.



"It's a month to honor those who sacrifice daily for our safety, and to encourage those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," Dodd says.



For National Police Week in Washington D.C., May 14-20, Dodd coordinates with Concerns Of Police Survivors to present several thousand Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength inscribed with Matthew 5:9, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God," and Folded Flag Necklaces engraved with John 15:13, "Greater love hath no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."



Dodd is among former members of the 82nd Airborne Division attending the division's 100 Year and the 82nd Signal Battalion reunions May 25 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He brings Shields of Strength for those attending the reunions, and Folded Flag Necklaces for family members of the 82nd's fallen.



Memorial Day weekend, Point 27 delivers 2,000 Folded Flag Necklaces to Gold Star Families attending the annual Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors gathering for military families in Washington D.C.



Point 27 has also given Folded Flag Necklaces to Carry The Load leaders to share with Gold Star Families during the two cross-country relays that begin from each coast and converge in Dallas on Memorial Day. The teams are giving out Thin Blue and Thin Red Line Shields of Strength to first responders along the routes. The Thin Red Line Shields of Strength for firefighters are inscribed with Isaiah 6:8.



Dodd commanded one of the first battalions deployed to Afghanistan following 9/11, equipping each soldier in his command with a Shield of Strength dog tag necklace inscribed with Joshua 1:9. During his active military service, he distributed more than 10,000 Shields of Strength.



He says sharing his faith came full circle when he retired and founded Point 27, awarding tens of thousands of Shields of Strength every year and providing opportunity for others to help.



