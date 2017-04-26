Largest National Faith-Based Conference for Entertainment Professionals Returns



Biola Media Conference, the largest national event for people of faith working in the entertainment industry, will return after a year hiatus on April 29, 2017 at Fox Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. The original creator of the comic book character Deadpool, Rob Liefeld, director Destin Daniel Cretton, actress Meagan Good are slated to speak at the conference.The Biola Media Conference, sponsored by Biola University's Cinema and Media Arts department, is a haven for professionals and students who want to pave a new way forward for quality media-making from a Christian perspective — people who refuse to divorce their faith from their craft, and won't settle for low-quality, didactic "Christian" media."The Biola Media Conference was an incredible experience," said film and television producer, DeVon Franklin. "It was truly an honor to be able to share the power of building a thriving career in Hollywood, without compromising your faith."The 2017 theme, "No Boundaries," will explore how saying "Yes" opens doors, allows filmmakers to stretch themselves, and how it changes lives and creates careers."The Biola Media Conference draws artists from around the world who are trying to step through the open doors that new technology has opened," said Jack Hafer. "Thousands of new jobs are filled this year that didn't even exist two years ago thanks to Netflix, Amazon, and now Apple and Google searching for original programming to secure their customer base. We've booked amazing talent to help you understand how to navigate these new waters."Liefeld, the creator of comic book characters Deadpool, Domino, and Cable, recently announced that his much-anticipated graphic novel "Deadpool: Bad Blood" will release on May 17, which introduces the new and highly anticipated character of Thumper along with many others new characters in the series. At the conference, Liefeld will share his remarkable journey, how his faith has played an active role in his career and new projects he is working on.Cretton is a film director, screenwriter, producer, and editor. He is best known for writing and directing his second feature film, "Short Term 12." He is the director of the forthcoming adaptation of The Glass Castle set to release in 2017 featuring actress Brie Larson.Good has appeared in numerous television shows, films, and music videos since she started her career in 1985 at the age of four. Earlier this year, Good published her first book, The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, which she co-wrote with her husband, Franklin.The conference attracts more than 700 industry professionals. This year's conference location will be announced in February. Past speakers have included blockbuster producer Ralph Winter, actor Sean Astin, screenwriter Stan Williams, and Franklin.For more information or to register online, visit www.biolamedia.com and take advantage of the Early Admission price of $110 until March 15, 2017. General Admission will cost $149. Cost for Biola alumni is $40. High school and non-Biola college student admission is $75. Lunch and coffee bar are included. Limited press passes are available upon request. Email [email protected] for a press pass application by April 26, 2017.Biola University is a private Christian university located in Southern California on the border of Los Angeles and Orange counties in the city of La Mirada. For more than 100 years, Biola has remained committed to its biblical foundation, integrating biblical principles with every academic program.

