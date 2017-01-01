As North Korea Provokes, IRD Examines Christianity & National Security

"There is so much confusion across the spectrum among Christians about how to address their faith on global statecraft and the deployment of power." -- IRD President and Providence Editor Mark Tooley



WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As North Korea tests nuclear weapons and launches missiles in defiance of international sanctions, the Institute on Religion & Democracy's quarterly publication Providence: A Journal of Christianity & American Foreign Policy will host a groundbreaking two-day conference at the Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center in Washington, D.C. on what the Christian tradition says about governments and national security.

Who: Providence: A Journal of Christianity & American Foreign Policy



What: Leading Evangelical, Catholic and Protestant scholars examining historic Christian teaching about God's purpose for government, starting with its vocation for security and public order.



Where: Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center

3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20057



When: September 29-30, 2017, 9 a.m. (EST)

Walter Russell Mead of Bard College and The American Interest will offer a keynote address on Friday. Conference speakers will address issues such as Just War teaching, nuclear weapons, Reinhold Niebuhr, Christian Realism, nationalism, international human rights, American Exceptionalism, torture, and terrorism. This event is open to all, but is especially aimed at Christian young people who are graduate students or early career.



IRD President Mark Tooley commented:

"How should people of faith aspire to an approximate justice and security for our nation and the world?



"There is so much confusion across the spectrum among Christians about how to address their faith on global statecraft and the deployment of power.



"Historic Christian teaching neither demands absolute pacifism nor sanctions automatic military force.



"Too many Christians, particularly Protestants and Evangelicals, forget there's a centuries-long tradition of Christian thought on Just War and other aspects of state force that should counsel how we address these issues without giving specific dogmatic answers."

For more information and a full list of conference speakers, please visit: providencemag.com/christianity-national-security/



