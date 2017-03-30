AUL Salutes Arkansas for Protecting Babies from Sex Selection Abortions "We know that little girls are the primary targets of sex selection abortions," AUL's Denise Burke said. "To be pro-woman is to be pro-life, as we welcome all our children – both girls and boys – into the world."



Contact: Kristi Hamrick, 202-289-1478, [email protected]



WASHINGTON, March 30, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- "Arkansas's governor and legislative leaders are to be commended for addressing the shocking problem of sex selection abortions which disproportionately target baby girls," said Americans United for Life Vice President of Legal Affairs Denise Burke, following Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's approval of Arkansas House Bill 1434, the Sex Discrimination By Abortion Prohibition Act. The new law is largely based on AUL model legislation and includes legislative findings about the impact of late-term abortions on maternal health. Sex selection abortions are typically performed later in pregnancy when abortions are indisputably much more dangerous for women.



Arkansas is now the 10th state to prohibit sex-selective abortions. Currently, seven of these protective laws are either fully or partially in effect. The Arkansas law is slated to go into effect on January 1, 2018.



"The radical reality of abortion in America is this: the U.S. is one of four nations in the world permitting abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy, sometimes with taxpayer subsidies and for any reason whatsoever, including sex selection. AUL applauds the efforts of Governor Hutchinson, Arkansas's legislature, and pro-life stalwarts like the Arkansas Family Council who are working to reinvigorate a culture of life in their state," said Burke.



