Faith, Film & Music Bringing People of All Ages Together -- New Interactive Movie-Going Experience

An inspirational platform that is a celebration of the interactive, film, music and fashion industries. JPE launched on May 14th, 2011, with artists, directors, musicians and fashion designers gathering at Calvary Tabernacle in Hempstead, NY, to showcase their gifts. Visit Contact: David M. Wallace, 631-579-7131FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The inaugural Faith & Film Series will take place on Monday, April 10, 2017, 7:30pm-9:31pm at Showcase Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas - 1001 Broad Hollow Rd, Farmingdale, with the L.I. Premiere of The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.Tickets can be purchased at www.tugg.com/events/the-resurrection-of-gavin-stone-o6hg . Churches and organizations can partner with the Faith & Film Series to bring people out for a night of fun, fellowship & empowerment and be a part of our Resurrection Outreach initiative. Contact Mr. Wallace at [email protected] From movie screenings, documentaries, shorts, family-friendly films and more, Faith & Film Series dedicates itself to helping creative individuals achieve their goals. An on-going series, Faith & Film will shine a spotlight on the latest from big-name talent and up-and-coming faith-based & inspirational filmmakers. The mission of Faith & Film Series is to enable the faith-based film community and the general public to experience the power of inspirational content. Faith & Film is an extension of the Judah Praise Experience (JPE), an online and event platform created by David M. Wallace, CEO of Total Prayze Entertainment Group. Visit www.totalprayze.com/faithandfilm If you are unable to attend but still wish to support Faith & Film Series, we accept sponsorships and ticket donations.CEO of Total Prayze Entertainment Group, one of the most diverse and inventive entertainment companies in the world, Mr. Wallace is committed to using the power interactive media in reaching men, women, adults and millennials. He continues to grow the company's global platforms that will enhance the next generation of storytellers as well as re-imagining how the Gospel is spread to a contemporary audience. Mr. Wallace also serves as Creative Director of Christian Library on Demand (CLD) and as a consultant to various churches and organizations seeking to re-invent their brands. David M. Wallace holds a B.F.A. in Visual Communication with a specialization in Graphic Design. Visit www.totalprayze.com An inspirational platform that is a celebration of the interactive, film, music and fashion industries. JPE launched on May 14th, 2011, with artists, directors, musicians and fashion designers gathering at Calvary Tabernacle in Hempstead, NY, to showcase their gifts. Visit www.totalprayze.com/judah