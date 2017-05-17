Parents Learn School Choice Options at Virginia Homeschool Convention HSLDA President Michael Smith Addresses Homeschoolers at One of the Nation's Largest Homeschool Conventions



RICHMOND, May 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- School choice remains a hot debate across the country and the conversation shows no signs of cooling down. Just recently, Congress considered a new tax program that includes a school choice tax credit. Depending on the outcome, school choice options could broaden for many families. Regardless, homeschooling remains a viable option.



Michael Smith, president of Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), will discuss this freedom as a keynote speaker during this year's Virginia Homeschool Convention in Richmond. The annual convention, scheduled for June 8 - June 10, takes place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. In addition, Smith will address the need for homeschooling families to continue to push back on Common Core curriculum.



"Homeschooling continues to grow in popularity because it gives parents the opportunity to provide an individualized education for their child," says HEAV president Anne Miller. "Coming to the convention gives parents three days of unparalleled support, resources, encouragement and instruction."



Taking the step to educate children at home can be intimidating. That is why HEAV offers FREE "How-to-Begin Homeschooling" sessions at the annual Virginia Homeschool Convention on Thursday, June 8. These sessions include information on the homeschool law, curriculum choices, high school requirements, how to begin, and more.



The Virginia Homeschool Convention is the second largest homeschool convention in the nation with nearly 14,000 participants last year. The convention offers support to thousands of families through more than 140 workshops on teaching high school at home, special needs, healthy living, preschool, home management, college, finance, and more.



For more information and to register, please visit www.heav.org or call 804-278-9200.



Home Educators Association of Virginia equips and encourages homeschooling parents, and protects homeschooling freedoms in Virginia. HEAV, a statewide, member-supported, nonprofit association, has served Virginia homeschool families through information, legislation, and resources for more than 30 years. Teaching children today. Bringing hope for tomorrow.



