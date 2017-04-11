John Hagee Ministries Righteous Revolution Returns to Branson Contact: Ari Morgenstern, 404-898-1278, [email protected]



SAN ANTONIO, April 11, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Last year, the John Hagee Ministries (JHM) Righteous Revolution packed out the Branson Convention Center two days in a row. This year, the gospel rally, held on April 27th and 28th at the same location, is expected to attract a record number of attendees.



Participants will hear God's Word discussed by Pastor John, Diana and Pastor Matt Hagee. In addition, the Dove Award winning Canton Junction, alongside Aaron and Amanda Crabb, The Hagees and the Cornerstone Church Choir, will deliver dynamic music and worship throughout the event.



"For several years my ministry has been blessed to host the Righteous Revolution in Branson. Every year it grows larger as people come from all over the region to hear the Word of God and rejoice in our American freedoms. I assure all who attend that they will leave inspired and exhilarated," said Pastor John Hagee.



"This event is a celebration of faith and liberty. It will be both informative and uplifting. Our goal is to bring the Word of God to all the world, and because we live in this great country, we have the freedom to do just that," said Matt Hagee.



The JHM Righteous Revolution kicks off at 7:30 pm Thursday, April 27th and continues throughout the day on the 28th. To register call 1-800-854-9899 or visit www.jhm.org.



John Hagee Ministries (JHM) is an international Christian Ministry led by Pastors John and Matt Hagee. John Hagee is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church, a non-denominational evangelical church with more than 22,000 active members. Matt Hagee serves as the Executive Pastor of Cornerstone Church and is the sixth generation in the Hagee family to carry the mantle of the Gospel to America and the nations of the world.

