Go 'Undercover' Beneath Modern-day Israel

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Take an "Undercover" view of three ancient stories hidden beneath the surface of modern-day Israel on tonight's Why Israel Matters series on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), which is partnering with the producers of the series, Christians in Defense of Israel (CIDI) and Liberty Counsel.



In one of the featured segments, Miriam Siebenberg gives an inside tour of what may be the most unusual house in Jerusalem. The upstairs of Siebenberg's home is a multistory, stylish, white-walled town house in the rebuilt Jewish Quarter of the Old City. However, an excavation beneath the house uncovered artifacts that span 3,000 years of Jewish history. It is literally one of the world's incredible archaeological sites!



CIDI is offering a free booklet on the website entitled, Why Israel Matters to You and Your Family. CIDI also offers a beautiful, 230-plus page, full-color book entitled Why Israel Matters, written by Mat Staver and John Aman.



This series can be seen on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) the following times:



Tuesdays, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT



Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT



Fridays, 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT

Mat Staver, Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey, was a recent guest on TBN's Praise program, hosted by Matt and Laurie Crouch, and discussed Israel and the Why Israel Matters series.



Liberty Counsel is an international litigation, education and policy organization. Liberty Counsel has several affiliated ministries, including Christians in Defense of Israel and Covenant Journey, a program that provides a life-changing experience in Israel for Christian college-age students who have leadership potential.