Ocean Grove's 148th Annual Camp Meeting Week Kicks Off Sunday July 30 OCEAN GROVE CAMP MEETING ASSOCIATION (OGCMA) Celebrates 148th Annual Camp Meeting Week Sunday, July 30 – Sunday, August 6, 2017



When OGCMA was founded in 1869, the Camp Meeting Movement (camp grounds to which Christians came from miles around to hear traveling ministers) was in full swing from coast to coast. Ocean Grove is now the longest-active site of its kind in the U.S. Camp Meeting Week is open to Christians of all denominations.



Sunday, July 30

Founders Day Worship Service – Great Auditorium

Rev. Dr. Michael Youssef at 10:30 am; Rev. Dr. Steve DeNeff at 7:00 pm.



Monday, July 31 and Tuesday, August 1

Great Auditorium Worship Services with Dr. DeNeff at 7:00 pm.



Bible Hour – Bishop Janes Tabernacle, 9:00 am

Monday, July 31 and Tuesday August 1 – Rev. Dr. Steve DeNeff

Wednesday, August 2 – Saturday, August 5 – Rev. Dr. Duffy Robbins



Saturday August 5

Christian Music Concert – Great Auditorium

Grammy-nominated and Dove Award winning singer Matthew West will perform at 7 pm. Opening for West is YouTube sensation Cimorelli. (Tickets $35 - $50; call 800-590-4064 or



Sunday, August 6 – Bishop John R. Schol

Worship Service, 10:30am – Great Auditorium

Communion Worship/Close of Camp Meeting, 7:00 p.m.



Participating Faith Leaders



Rev. Dr. Steve DeNeff – Senior Pastor of College Wesleyan Church at Indiana Wesleyan University, an inter-generational congregation in Marion, IN.



Rev. Dr. Duffy Robbins – Chairman of the department of youth ministry at Eastern College and a highly respected Christian author and speaker at youth retreats, conferences and workshops for youth workers.



Bishop John R. Schol – was consecrated a bishop after 25 years as a pastor, community developer and denominational executive.



