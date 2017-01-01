Fox News Commentator and Author Todd Starnes Releases New Book, 'The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again' Contact: Hamilton Strategies, 610-584-1096



"After President Reagan brought morning to America, conservatives went into hibernation," Starnes said. "We grew complacent. And faster than you could say, 'Read my lips,' there was a community organizer bunking in the White House. Now, we've told Washington enough is enough, and we want to change the course of the country. President Obama called us bitter. Hillary Clinton called us irredeemable and deplorable. The mainstream media called us backwater bigots. We were mocked by Hollywood and dismissed by academics. We were marginalized by the media—bullied and belittled by sex and gender revolutionaries."



"The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again" is packed with practical advice on fighting and winning the war on traditional American values. Starnes uses his signature Southern humor to take readers on a wild literary ride through the culture. The book has been endorsed by a number of high-profile conservatives—from Franklin Graham to Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson. Starnes' daily one-minute commentary airs on nearly 500 radio stations around the country. He also writes a syndicated column and appears twice a week on Fox & Friends First.



