'Satanist Group' Fizzles in Tacoma School

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Atheists masquerading as a so-called Satanist Temple group recently ended its after-school program at Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma. The After-School Satan Club ceased meeting soon after teachers from the Seattle Satanic Temple offered their first meeting in December 2016. Apparently, only one child joined the club.

The group states that its purpose is to target the districts where Good News Clubs meet after school. The Good News Clubs are sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship.

Tacoma School Board's decision last year to allow the Satanist club drew protests from parents who asked school officials to ban it. The Satanic Temple is an atheist organization known for controversial publicity stunts proclaiming it is a Satanic group in order to scare school boards into blocking access to the Good News Clubs. The After-School Satan Club promotes evolution, gender confusion, and abortion to club attendees.

Good News Clubs are for children ages 5-12 and teach morals and character development from a Christian viewpoint. In 2001, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Good News Clubs have a First Amendment right to meet on campus after school. Liberty Counsel represents CEF nationwide and has never lost a CEF case.

