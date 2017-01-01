Nike Supports Abortion



One-third of its research relates to HIV and AIDS. The other major program areas include reproductive health, poverty, youth, and gender. The Population Council "offers policymakers and healthcare providers the evidence they need to help communities implement safer abortion and postabortion care practices, increase positive health-seeking behavior, and reduce stigma."



Plus, Nike is involved with Planned Parenthood. Fortune magazine reported on July 13, 2015, "Nike matches its employees' contributions to the regional Planned Parenthood affiliate in Oregon, but didn't specify the sum."



Nike matches gifts to the Susan G. Komen New York City and Minnesota chapters which fund Planned Parenthood, according to each chapter's website.



Nike is an American multinational corporation that is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon in the Portland metro area. Nike is one of the world's largest suppliers of athletic shoes, apparel and sports equipment, with revenue in excess of $24.1 billion in fiscal year 2012.



Nike employs more than 44,000 people worldwide. The Nike brand is the most valuable brand among sports businesses, valued at $19 billion. Many professional athletes have contracts with Nike to promote their shoes.



Nike was the provider of uniforms and products for the Olympic Games in Rio. Nike also supports the LGBT agenda, going so far as to have an ad promoting transgenders during the Olympics.



Nike supports USA Track & Field with a 23-year deal worth $500 million. Many complain this deal will basically allow Nike to control USA Track & Field for years.



Steve McConkey is the president of 4 WINDS (4 Winds Christian Athletics), a sports ministry that stands up for Christian athletes. Steve regularly appears on worldwide radio and is frequently quoted in articles throughout the world. He has a Master of Public Health from Western Kentucky University with honors and a BS-Public Health from Minnesota State University, Mankato with honors. Steve and his wife started in world-class track and field ministries in 1981 and expanded to all sports in 2014. Steve was born in Des Moines, Iowa, but moved to NW Wisconsin after the sixth grade. He became a Christian after reading the Bible as an undergraduate. 4 WINDS produces BigPlanetWatch.com