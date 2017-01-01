Biblica Partners with Celebrated Modern Hymn Writers Keith and Kristyn Getty to Reach One Million-Plus Children 'Sing! An Irish Christmas' concert series sponsorship launches drive to bring God's Word to children at 'crucial time' in their lives



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 24, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Biblica (www.biblica.com), the International Bible Society, is partnering with acclaimed modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty (www.gettymusic.com) in a campaign to share the Bible with more children.



Photo: Modern hymn writer Keith Getty (left) with Stephen Cave, Biblica's chief ministry officer, celebrating the partnership aiming to reach a million and one children with the Bible in 2018.



The organization is the key sponsor for the Gettys' forthcoming "Sing! An Irish Christmas" tour (www.gettymusic.com/christmas), which will feature the launch of Biblica's drive to reach a million-and-one children around the world with God's Word during 2018.



Concertgoers will be invited to join Biblica and Getty Music in the initiative, for which Biblica's global partners have pledged a double-the-impact match.



Co-writer of the modern classic, "In Christ Alone," named "the best hymn of all time" in the UK, Keith Getty was awarded the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Birthday Honors List earlier this year. Through their popular hymn writing he and Kristyn, who have three children, encourage congregational singing intended to draw people back to the Bible.



"We are delighted to join with Keith and Kristyn in their great calling to engage the global church in singing and worshiping through the promises of God's Word," said Stephen Cave, Biblica's chief ministry officer. "We couldn't think of anyone who more closely aligns with our vision of making the Bible understandable and accessible, or who more shares our heart for reaching children with its truths."



The Gettys' links to Biblica include a long-term friendship with fellow Northern Irishman Cave, and personal use of Biblica's best-selling contemporary translation, the NIV (New International Version). In addition to sponsoring the Sing! Christmas tour, Biblica was one of the sponsors of the Gettys' Sing! conference on the arts, worship, and congregational singing in Nashville, Sept.18-20.



"Our desire through our music is to help people encounter God in a deeper and more meaningful way, and as part of that to experience the life-transforming power of the Bible," said Keith Getty. "Having a special place in our hearts for children, too, we are excited to be able to join with Biblica in attempting to reach so many who haven't yet had the opportunity to discover God through the Bible."



At a string of performances throughout the month of December, the "Sing! An Irish Christmas" program of music and cultural dance will include a presentation of the Biblica initiative by Cave. The tour includes stops at several celebrated venues, including Atlanta's Fox Theatre and New York City's famed Carnegie Hall—where the New York Bible Society, as Biblica was founded in 1809, previously hosted events during its history. There will also be two performances at the famous Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs, Colo., Biblica's home since 1988.



Biblica's million-and-one children goal for 2018 will see the organization partner with ministries around the world to make the Bible available in a wide range of formats, from Scripture portions to audio and digital editions that help children engage with God's Word.



"We know that childhood is a crucial time developmentally--time when values and beliefs that shape the rest of your life are embraced," said Cave. "We want to make sure God's truth as found in the Bible is part of that discovery for many children who currently don't have ready access to it."



The "plus one" campaign goal was intended to remind participants that "each child is a unique individual," said Cave. "We hope that everyone who joins us in this effort will know that they are a part of helping impact and shape a young life. Each one has a call on their life, and when you give the Bible to a child, it has the power to change everything."



About Biblica

Biblica (www.biblica.com) is committed to providing the Bible in accurate, contemporary translations and formats so that more people around the world may have the opportunity to be transformed by Jesus Christ. Copyright-holder of the best-selling New International Version, Biblica is involved in translation and publishing, distribution, and Bible engagement programs with hundreds of partner groups around the world.



About The Gettys

Keith and Kristyn Getty occupy a unique space in the world of music as pre-eminent modern hymn writers and global ambassadors for the genre. Perhaps best-known for "In Christ Alone" (written by Keith with Stuart Townend), the Gettys have helped reinvent the traditional hymn form, creating a catalog of songs teaching Christian doctrine and crossing musical genres. Now in its seventh year, the Gettys' Irish Christmas tour has become a holiday tradition for thousands, playing to sold-out audiences and being featured on public television to over 45 million households. Keith and Kristyn live between Northern Ireland and Nashville with their daughters, Eliza, Charlotte, and Grace.



