Documentary Screening of 'Set Free Posse: Jesus Freaks, Biker Gang, or Christian Cult?'

Contact: David Trotter, 949-335-2925



ANAHEIM, Calif., June 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pastor Phil Aguilar and Director David Trotter are hosting a pre-release screening of Set Free Posse: Jesus Freaks, Biker Gang, or Christian Cult? at 6:00PM on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Starlight Cinema City Theatres at 5635 East LaPalma Avenue in Anaheim, California. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance due to limited seating.



Set Free Posse is a feature-length documentary on the heart and history of Set Free Church and its founder Pastor Phil Aguilar. Founded in 1982 in Anaheim, California, Set Free Church quickly grew because of its unorthodox outreach style including rap, hip-hop, low-riders, and a motorcycle club as well as a weekly show on Trinity Broadcasting Network. While thousands point to Set Free as the starting point of their salvation, Calvary Chapel, Pastor Oden Fong, and a number of cult experts readily labeled the church a 'cult' and warned Christians around the world to avoid associating with the Set Free churches that Pastor Phil Aguilar was helping to start.



"We've spent the last year researching the movement of Set Free churches, scouring archive footage, and interviewing key players," said David Trotter, Director of the documentary film. "Although Phil Aguilar may be a flamboyant character, it's absolutely clear that he as impacted thousands upon thousands of lives for the positive."



The two-hour documentary film follows the rise and fall of the ministry through never-before-seen archive footage and 50+ current-day interviews with Pastor Phil Aguilar and many at the center of this worldwide movement. A number of former leaders from Set Free Church, Calvary Chapel, Trinity Broadcasting Network, and the Los Angeles Dream Center were unwilling to participate in the filming.



"No pastor has ever dared to let his whole family tell the real story about his life," said Pastor Phil Aguilar, who is turning 70 years old this year. "This is the good, bad, and ugly story of how God can use a rascal like me to help black sheep come to Jesus."



Tuesday, July 11th Schedule of Events:

6:00PM – Red carpet photos.



6:15PM – Welcome by Pastor Phil Aguilar and Director David Trotter



6:30PM – Screening of Set Free Posse



8:30PM – 30-minute Q&A session.

To watch the trailer and purchase tickets, visit www.setfreefilm.com.