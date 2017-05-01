Christian Leaders Urge Trump: Recognize Jerusalem and Move US Embassy Contact: Daryl Hedding, Deputy Director, ICEJ US, 615-895-9830, [email protected]



MURFREESBORO, Tenn., May 22, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- As President Trump arrives in Israel today, Christian leaders back home are urging him to announce the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Some 60 Christian leaders signed a letter delivered to President Trump, prior to his departure for the Middle East, calling on the American administration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to locate the US Embassy there. The letter opened, "the time has come, at long last, to uphold American law by moving the U.S. Embassy to Israel's eternal indivisible capital city of Jerusalem."



Referencing the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, the letter noted that Congress had recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and called for the U.S. Embassy to be moved there by May 31, 1999. Due to presidential waivers every six months delaying the implementation of that law, Israel is the only country where the U.S. does not place its embassy in the functioning capital of the country. This "doublespeak" should end, according to these leaders.



The letter was organized by the American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI) an informal network of Christian leaders, managed by the US Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, representing some 60 million Christians across America. The ACLI letter was signed by Evangelical leaders representing diverse groups and denominations; among them Dr. Jerry Johnson, President and CEO, National Religious Broadcasters; Dr. John Hagee, Founder and Chairman, Christians United for Israel; Star Parker, President, Center for Urban Renewal and Education; Penny Nance, CEO, Concerned Women for America; Gordon Robertson, CEO, The Christian Broadcasting Network; Dr. James Dobson, President, Family Talk Radio; Gary Bauer, Washington Director, Christians United for Israel Action Fund; and Janet Parshall, nationally syndicated talk show host.



Susan Michael, ICEJ USA Director, stated her concern the president was being counseled to delay implementation of the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act and to make it part of a peace agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis. "Considering the 24 years of attempted peace agreements by three previous presidents, it is not a good idea to continue waiting."



Scores of Christian leaders will join members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus on Tuesday to urge President Donald Trump to keep his promise and move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Israel's indivisible capital, Jerusalem. The event, hosted by Israel Allies Foundation, will begin with a press conference and then a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem.



Expected speakers include Representatives Eliot Engel (D-NY), Trent Franks (R-AZ), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Brad Sherman (D-CA); Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Rabbi of Congregation B'nai Tzedek in Potomac, Maryland; Susan Michael, U.S. Director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem; Jerry Johnson, President of the National Religious Broadcasters; Star Parker, President of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education; and Daniel Williams, Executive Director of the Israel Allies Foundation.



About American Christian Leaders for Israel (ACLI)

On behalf of the tens of millions of American Christians that we collectively represent, we the members of ACLI seek to provide a unified voice of truth to the American public in support of Israel and the Jewish people. American Christian Leaders for Israel is a project of the U.S. Branch of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem. Learn more at aclforisrael.com.



About International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ)

The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem was established in 1980 in recognition of the biblical significance of all of Jerusalem, and its unique connection with the Jewish people of Israel. Today it represents millions of Christians, churches and denominations to the nation and people. Our work with its head office in Jerusalem reaches more than 140 countries with branch offices in over 85 nations. Learn more at icejusa.org.



About Israel Allies Foundation (IAF)

Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) works with Congress and parliaments around the world to mobilize political support for Israel. Since its founding in 2007, IAF has worked to educate elected officials in the U.S. and abroad about the importance of an indivisible Jerusalem and the significance of Jerusalem as Israel's recognized capital and the only appropriate home to the U.S. and all international embassies.

