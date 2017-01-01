Does God Exist? Author pulls the rug out from under modern day atheism, delivers complete defense of the existence of God



For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Ed Feser, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276, [email protected] SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- In a world that is increasingly attempting to declare that there is no God, Christians need to be equipped to defend the existence of the Creator, and do so convincingly and persuasively. Edward Feser's new book, FIVE PROOFS OF THE EXISTENCE OF GOD, delves into this topic in ways that appeal to both laymen and academics digging for something a little deeper.Feser, an associate professor of philosophy at Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California, has been called by National Review "one of the best contemporary writers on philosophy." FIVE PROOFS OF THE EXISTENCE OF GOD certainly lives up to that premise, delivering extensive explanations of the proofs of a divine being while hitting back on common arguments made against those proofs.Opening as the top seller in the Atheist book section of Amazon.com, FIVE PROOFS OF THE EXISTENCE OF GOD is establishing itself as the definitive defense of the existence of God, and giving atheists something on which to work.Feser gives an ambitious and complete a defense of traditional natural theology as is currently in print, aiming to vindicate the view of the greatest philosophers of the past — thinkers like Aristotle, Plotinus, Augustine, Aquinas, Leibniz and many others — that the existence of God can be established with certainty by way of purely rational arguments. The FIVE PROOFS OF THE EXISTENCE OF GOD thereby serves as a refutation both of atheism and of the fideism that gives aid and comfort to atheism.Feser explains and summarizes the five proofs, and reveals the divine attributes and the thinking behind each one. He also refutes specific arguments of atheists in a comprehensive Q-and-A format."A watershed book," says Matthew Levering, James N. and Mary D. Perry Jr. Chair of Theology, Mundelein Seminary, about the FIVE PROOFS OF THE EXISTENCE OF GOD. "Feser has completely severed the intellectual legs upon which modern atheism had hoped to stand."For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Ed Feser, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or [email protected] ) of Carmel Communications.

