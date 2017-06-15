Best-Selling Author Jonathan Cahn Launches New Book Video and Sneak Peek of His Newest Book Cover: 'The Paradigm'



NEW YORK, June 15, 2017 /



Additionally, Frontline, the publishers of "The Paradigm," has released the cover of Cahn's new book. View/download the cover here:



"The Paradigm's" publisher is also posting information about the book, set to be released on Sept. 19, under #ThePARADIGMisCOMING via several social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as Cahn's social media pages.



Cahn, who caused a stir throughout America and the globe with the release of his instant New York Times bestseller "The Harbinger," followed that earth-shattering work with "The Mystery of the Shemitah" and "The Book of Mysteries," also New York Times bestsellers.



In fact, the mysteries of the immensely popular "The Harbinger" continue and are intertwined with the mysteries of "The Paradigm." The revelation contained in Cahn's newest book is sure to stun, startle, confound and amaze. One thing is certain—once the veil is removed, one will never see the world the same way again.



"The revelation of 'The Paradigm' is so explosive that I was almost reluctant to put it on paper," Cahn said. "At the same time, I believe it is crucial that we realize what's happening, the underlying force that is affecting current events and every one of our lives to this day."



Through such chapters as "The Priestess," "The Warrior," "The Prophecy," "The Shadow Queen" and "The Assassin," Cahn takes the reader on a journey from Middle-Eastern landscapes to Washington, D.C., from ancient palaces to the White House, from mysterious priests and priestesses, ruthless kings and queens, secrets and scandals, gods and goddesses, prophets and holy men, signs and portents, wonders and harbingers.



Long before his previous best-selling books, Cahn was known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and for teachings of prophetic import. He leads Hope of the World and the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel, just outside New York City in Wayne, N.J. He is also a much sought-after speaker, having addressed the United Nations on Capitol Hill and millions of people around the world. Cahn has also been called the prophetic voice of our generation.

Contact: Hamilton Strategies, 610-584-1096NEW YORK, June 15, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- #ThePARADIGMisCOMING campaign has launched in advance of the fall book release of "The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times" by New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Cahn.Additionally, Frontline, the publishers of "The Paradigm," has released the cover of Cahn's new book. View/download the cover here: bit.ly/2rzIOmY . Other promotional tools include "The Paradigm is Coming" video ( bit.ly/2seIfkp ), as well as the book's website ( bit.ly/2rAcnoi ). Also view two Facebook features: bit.ly/2ssS5RH and bit.ly/2tqqUEf "The Paradigm's" publisher is also posting information about the book, set to be released on Sept. 19, under #ThePARADIGMisCOMING via several social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as Cahn's social media pages.Cahn, who caused a stir throughout America and the globe with the release of his instant New York Times bestseller "The Harbinger," followed that earth-shattering work with "The Mystery of the Shemitah" and "The Book of Mysteries," also New York Times bestsellers.In fact, the mysteries of the immensely popular "The Harbinger" continue and are intertwined with the mysteries of "The Paradigm." The revelation contained in Cahn's newest book is sure to stun, startle, confound and amaze. One thing is certain—once the veil is removed, one will never see the world the same way again."The revelation of 'The Paradigm' is so explosive that I was almost reluctant to put it on paper," Cahn said. "At the same time, I believe it is crucial that we realize what's happening, the underlying force that is affecting current events and every one of our lives to this day."Through such chapters as "The Priestess," "The Warrior," "The Prophecy," "The Shadow Queen" and "The Assassin," Cahn takes the reader on a journey from Middle-Eastern landscapes to Washington, D.C., from ancient palaces to the White House, from mysterious priests and priestesses, ruthless kings and queens, secrets and scandals, gods and goddesses, prophets and holy men, signs and portents, wonders and harbingers.Long before his previous best-selling books, Cahn was known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and for teachings of prophetic import. He leads Hope of the World and the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel, just outside New York City in Wayne, N.J. He is also a much sought-after speaker, having addressed the United Nations on Capitol Hill and millions of people around the world. Cahn has also been called the prophetic voice of our generation.

Share Tweet