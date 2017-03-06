Victoria Hearst's 'Cosmo Hurts Kids' Campaign Fights to Protect Children from The Mag's Harmful Pornographic Messages

Granddaughter of publishing titan William Randolph Hearst is making her own mark in the magazine world by taking on COSMOPOLITAN's adult content.

NASHVILLE, March 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Miss Victoria Hearst (photo) is making news by actively fighting against the magazine that was the flagship of her famous grandfather's publishing empire. Miss Hearst insists that the messages displayed on the cover and in the pages of Cosmopolitanare damaging to children, and that the Cosmo of today bears NO resemblance to the wholesome family magazine her grandfather purchased in 1905. Victoria isn't the only one who is concerned about Cosmo's harmful effects. The American Psychological Association contends that sexualization has significant negative mental health consequences for underage girls.

"Cosmo seduces underage girls into reading the magazine by putting teen and 'tween idols on the cover," Victoria says. Then, once they open the magazine's pages, they find the following:





· Drawings of naked men and women in sexual positions

· Photos of female and male nudity

· Articles glorifying group sex, anal sex, married couples swinging parties, sex with strangers and more

· A monthly "Sex Q & A" section where female readers ask graphic sexual questions and receive graphic answers

· "Sex Toy of the Month" and "Sex Position of the Month" features

Despite the pornographic nature of the magazine's content, Hearst Communications, Inc. refuses to put a content warning on Cosmopolitan Magazine!

The goal of the Cosmo Hurts Kids campaign is NOT to censor the magazine or put it out of business. Instead, Victoria Hearst is seeking to have it labeled "adult material" so it cannot be sold to anyone under 18. It clearly violates states' "material harmful to minors" laws, and it should not be sold to kids.

Miss Hearst will officially launch the Cosmo Hurts Kids campaign with a press conference at NRB's annual International Christian Media Convention, taking place February 27-March 2, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Cosmo Hurts Kids is currently running radio PSAs on the Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity shows in New York, Memphis, Nashville and Colorado, and on Mark Levin's show in Colorado, as well as on BOTT Radio stations in 15 states. The campaign has, also, taken out full-page ads in Charisma, Ministry Today and Spirit Led Woman magazines.

Miss Hearst's grassroots efforts are already paying off. After meeting with Memphis County, Tennessee, Attorney General Amy Weirich to discuss Cosmo's harmful effects on children, Ms. Weirich sent a letter to merchants informing them of Tennessee's "harmful to minors" law and outlined what their businesses need to do to comply with it. Cosmo Hurts Kids is making informational flyers available and encouraging all concerned citizens to contact Hearst Communications executives and Cosmo editor-in-chief Michele Promaulayko to express their opposition to the sale of this magazine to vulnerable underage children.

For more information on the campaign, visit www.CosmoHurtsKids.com

About Victoria Hearst

The youngest of five girls, Victoria Hearst grew up in the shadow of her larger-than-life family legacy, thanks to her grandfather, publishing titan William Randolph Hearst. As a child, she aspired to a career in show business, and spent years studying acting, singing and dancing before moving to Los Angeles at age 18. After guest spots on a popular Japanese television series and the soap opera General Hospital, Victoria was on her way. Then, in December 1995, she became a Christian and her life changed forever! She began to use her talents to further God's kingdom, opening Praise Productions Christian Store and Praise Him Ministries/Ridgway Christian Center in Ridgway, Colorado.

Miss Victoria Hearst sits on the boards of Billye Brim Ministry/Prayer Mountain in the Ozarks and Operation Blessing Japan. As a strong supporter of Israel and the Jewish people, Miss Hearst is a member of the OR Movement World Leadership Council. The OR Movement designs and develops communities for Jews in Israel's Negev and Galilee regions.

For additional interviews and information, please contact:

Dianne Rogers, Brimstone Services