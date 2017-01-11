Bott Radio Network Expands in Nebraska

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 16, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network across Nebraska with the addition of a new full-power FM station serving Hastings and Grand Island. This new station began broadcasting January 11, 2017 with the call letters KCVG at 89.9 FM with 16,000 watts of power. Bott Radio Network now covers the state of Nebraska with 11 radio stations, including 100,000 watt FM stations serving Lincoln/Omaha, and Lexington/Kearney.

Bott Radio Network began serving families in Nebraska twenty years ago with the launch of KLCV 88.5 FM now serving Lincoln and Omaha with 100,000 watts effective coverage. This new full-power station serving Hastings/Grand Island at 89.9 FM replaces two low-power translator stations, and provides much greater coverage across the heart of Nebraska.

"We are excited about this opportunity to reach more people with God's Word," said Rich Bott (photo), BRN President and CEO. "This is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives through Bott Radio Network's Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming."

The BRN Nebraska Regional Office is located in Lincoln, under the leadership of Nebraska Regional Manager, Tom Millett. "This new radio station will be a blessing to many in Hastings, Grand Island and the surrounding area where even more people can now hear Quality Christian Talk Radio. I'm excited about how this will benefit Nebraska families and our business sponsors," Millett said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Tom at 402-465-8850.

About Bott Radio Network