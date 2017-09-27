Operation Rescue Stands by its Endorsement of Judge Moore for Senate; Calls for McConnell to Resign info.operationrescue@gmail.com

Contact: Troy Newman, President, 316-683-6790 ext. 111; Cheryl Sullenger, Senior Vice President, 316-516-3034; Both with Operation Rescue



"I know Judge Roy Moore to be a dedicated Christian and social conservative who will not compromise on the matters of life. He is staunchly pro-life, and a true defender of religious freedom. I urge all the good people of Alabama to cast their votes for Judge Roy Moore for Senate," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, in his



Those words are as true today as when they were in August.



In this day when even an unfounded allegation of sexual misconduct can ruin careers, it is no accident that this particular allegation was brought against Judge Moore at this time.



His defeat would further destabilize the U.S. Senate and keep it from accomplishing President Trump's agenda, which is opposed by Democrats, Establishment Republicans, globalists, and pro-abortionists.



"The attacks on Judge Moore are nothing more than dirty politics by those who oppose his staunch conservative Christian values. I don't believe them for one moment," said Newman. "After forty years in public service, the fact that the unfounded allegations that are today splashed across headlines have arisen with less than a month to go before this important election is no co-incidence. Establishment Republicans, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, should be ashamed of themselves for jumping to rash conclusions when calling for Moore's withdrawal from the race."



On September 27, 2017,



"If anyone should resign, it should be Mitch McConnell," said Newman. "I double down on our call for Mitch McConnell to step aside after his shameful display of prejudging Judge Moore and for his failed leadership in the Senate."



About Operation Rescue®

Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the nation and has become a strong voice for the pro-life movement in America.

