Washington's Summer Interns are Cordially Invited to a Special Seminar

'How to Fight Corruption in Washington'



Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, July 10, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch, a conservative, nonpartisan educational foundation that promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law, will host a free and entertaining educational program to benefit think tank, press and Capitol Hill interns. Lunch will be provided.

Date: Friday, July 21, 2017



Time: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET



*Location: Judicial Watch

Main Conference Room

425 Third Street SW, Suite 800

Washington, DC 20024

Judicial Watch is known as one of the most effective government watchdogs. It is the number one public interest Freedom of Information Act requestor and litigator in the country. The motto of Judicial Watch is: "Because no one is above the law!"



Learn how Judicial Watch uses the open records or freedom of information laws and other tools to investigate and uncover misconduct by government officials in cases such as the unmasking and illegal leaks targeting President Trump and his associates; Hillary Clinton's continuing email scandal saga; presidential VIP travel; and more. With the government, transparency is all too often a game of "catch me if you can."



Attendees will interact with directors, investigators and attorneys who effectively promote openness and transparency in government and hold government officials accountable for legal and ethical violations.



*Nearest Metro stop is Federal Center SW

Complimentary Lunch Served

Please notify us that you are attending so that food can be ordered.

Phone: 202.646.5172

Email if attending: [email protected]



MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/washingtons-summer-interns-cordially-invited-special-seminar/