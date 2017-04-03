Caregiver Advocate Peter Rosenberger Hits Milestone in Radio Career with 200th Show Rosenberger to celebrate his 200th show with special guest Jeff Foxworthy on iHeartMedia April 9th "WLAC NewsRadio 1510 and iHeartMedia Nashville are honored to be part of Peter Rosenberger's mission to support caregivers around the world. He offers hope to the growing population of caregivers, truly inspiring his listeners with each show. We are honored to celebrate this milestone with him." -- Dan Endom, President, iHeartMedia Nashville "Listening to Peter's show is my 'escape' time to build myself up each week. I often drive in the country for the entire show just to have some me time to better equip myself to deal with the heavy responsibilities I carry as a caregiver." -- Marianne, a listener of Caregivers with Hope in Tennessee "Peter's show is a lifeline for me, and I can't put into words without getting emotional how grateful I am for Peter." -- Elizabeth, a listener of Caregivers with Hope in Canada Contact: Morgan Canclini-Mitchell, 817-944-1071 NASHVILLE, April 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Caregiver advocate, author and radio host Peter Rosenberger will celebrate his 200th Caregivers with Hope show on iHeartMedia on Sunday, April 9th starting at 3pm CST. Since 2013, Rosenberger has broadcast his message of health and hope for fellow caregivers via iHeartMedia and WLAC in Nashville, Tennessee. Having spent more than 30 years caring for his wife, Gracie, Rosenberger has combined steady humor and a deep compassion for his fellow caregivers with his own experiences in order to bring listeners an emotionally vulnerable and practically informative radio show like no other on the air. "I am energized each Sunday afternoon listening to Peter's show, hearing other caregivers' stories. Those stories and Peter's suggestions help me stay positive in some of the tough times," said Geno, a Caregivers with Hope listener in Michigan. Words that are continuously echoed by Rosenberger's audience around North America. "AARP Tennessee is thrilled to celebrate the 200th episode of Peter Rosenberger's radio show," says Rebecca Kelly, AARP Tennessee State Director. "We are a proud partner with Peter in supporting caregivers across Tennessee, and are thankful to have a man with his real-world experiences. He is passionate about sharing his own story, listening to other stories and being a champion for caregivers across the globe." As a member of iHeartMedia for the past four years, Caregivers With Hope has featured such esteemed guests as the Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall; singer-songwriter Gary Chapman; Entertainment Tonight's Leeza Gibbons; the author of The Shack, WM Paul Young; Graham Kerr, formerly of The Galloping Gourmet; and Tennessee Speaker of the House of Representatives, Beth Harwell, who has lauded Peter as "an unwavering advocate for caregivers for many years" and has described his show as "one-of-a-kind." She says, "The success of this long-running show is proof that his work helps people. Peter's dedication to lifting up caregivers and providing them with needed resources is important, and I wish him the best as he celebrates this major milestone." Rosenberger's special guest for this landmark broadcast will be stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Foxworthy. "Through our longtime friendship, I watched Peter launch and further his mission to strengthen his fellow caregivers. I could not be more honored to stand beside him on the occasion of his 200th show," stated Foxworthy. Listeners can tune in to Rosenberger's 200th show on Sunday, April 9th at 3 PM CST on WLAC NewsRadio 1510, listen online or with the free IHEART APP on your phone/tablet. Peter Rosenberger is a radio host, author and speaker who draws upon his 30+ years as a caregiver to serve as an advocate to and for the family caregiver. His experience of caring for his wife, Gracie, through 78 surgeries, multiple amputations, and more than $10 million in medical bills has made him an authority on navigating the financial and emotional burdens caregivers face. Since 2013, he has hosted his own weekly radio show on the topic, broadcasting on Nashville's 1510 WLAC and iHeartMedia, which streams worldwide. Peter's first book, Hope for the Caregiver, is now in its fourth printing, and his second book, 7 Caregiver Landmines and How You Can Avoid Them, released November 1, 2016. His much-anticipated caregiving album, Songs for the Caregiver, features a touching tribute to the journey he and his wife continue to share. In the song titled "I Can Only Hold You Now," Gracie sings and Peter plays piano alongside her. To learn more about the service of caregiving, visit caregiverswithhope.com

