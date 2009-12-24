Judicial Watch: New Huma Abedin Emails Reveal Additional Instances of Clinton Sending and Receiving Classified Emails Through Unsecure Server

Abedin Emails Show Clinton Foundation-State Department Haiti Links



WASHINGTON, May 2, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today released 894 pages of new State Department documents, including previously unreleased email exchanges in which former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was sent additional classified information through her unsecure clintonmail.com email account by top aide Huma Abedin. The Abedin emails also include repeated instances of Clinton's detailed daily schedules being sent to top Clinton Foundation officials at unsecured email addresses.



The records were produced for Judicial Watch by the State Department from the non-state.gov email accounts of Abedin. The records were obtained in response to a court order from a May 5, 2015, lawsuit filed against the State Department (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00684)) after it failed to respond to a March 18, 2015, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking:

All emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-"state.gov" email address.

The new documents included 29 email exchanges not previously turned over to the State Department, bringing the known total to date to at least 317 emails that were not part of the 55,000 pages of emails that Clinton turned over to the State Department. These records further appear to contradict statements by Clinton that, "as far as she knew," all of her government emails were turned over to the State Department.



The emails show classified information was sent through the clintonemail.com account:

In a December 21, 2009, email, Clinton top national security and foreign policy staffer Jake Sullivan forwarded an email to Clinton's unsecured email account containing classified information heavily redacted under FOIA exemption B1.4(D) – "Information specifically authorized by an executive order to be kept secret in the interest of national defense or foreign policy … Foreign relations or foreign activities of the United States, including confidential sources." Clinton then forwarded the email, concerning the climate change accord, from her unsecured email account to Abedin's unsecured email account with the message, "Pls print."



And, on December 24, 2009, Clinton sent an unsecured email from [email protected] to then-Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Johnnie Carson. The classified email, asking Carson to "Pls review the memcon of my call w [French] FM Kouchener [Redacted]." Information in this message was blacked out using FOIA exemptions B1.4(B) – "Foreign government information" and (D).

The new Abedin emails also reveal four instances in which Clinton's then- scheduler Lona Valmoro forwarded the former secretary of state's detailed daily schedule to top Clinton Foundation officials. In each case, those who received the schedules included Bill Clinton's personal scheduler and Foundation aide Terry Krinvic, Justin Cooper, a then-aide to President Clinton who helped manage Hillary Clinton's unsecure email system, and Clinton Foundation director Doug Band.



