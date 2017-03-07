New Documentary on Christian Filmmaking



SALISBURY, Md., March 7, 2017



Christian Walk Alive or CWA for short, is a non-profit media ministry. CWA's goal is to make full length feature films that will be available for wide release. CWA has previously released two other films. The first was a feature called Homecoming in 2012, and a short film/video bible study titled, Masquerade in 2016. Masquerade is being distributed by Bridgestone Multimedia Group.



According to CWA president Larry Amon "Breaking Good is not simply going to be a commercial for Christian films but a real exploration of the history of Christianity in films, and a deep hard look at what place Christian films have in our culture today. Christian films and filmmakers vary greatly in their topics as well as their approach on what a Christian film should be, or even if they should exist at all. This is something many people don't realize, but it needs to be explored to find out just what place if any, Christianity can, and should have in popular culture."



