Facebook Censors Popular Pastor for Christian Posts; Facebook Blocks ~20 Million People from Pastor Steven Andrew Contact: Steven Andrew, 877-537-8734



He contacted Facebook, but the company brushed it off.



Andrew's analysis showed he reached 4.6 million people per 28 days in October/November 2016. But now his posts are shown to about 600,000 people per 28 days. That is about one million less people per week. Just 14% of the people are reached now.



Andrew already thought he was being censored, since he reached up to 8 million people a month earlier with the Gospel.



Facebook shows the messages were cut on November 28, 2016, which is about 20 weeks ago. That is a reduction of an estimated 20 million people. The censoring resulted in slower growth and ~30,000 fewer "Likes" of the "Pastor Steven Andrew" page.



"Facebook censoring Christianity affects our sharing the Gospel and fundraising to end the persecution of Christians," Andrew said. He has seen over 1.2 million people pray to become a Christian or rededicate their lives to God.



"Millions less people had an opportunity to give to help start our



Facebook also didn't publish some scheduled posts. This included supportive messages about President Trump.



Andrew saw the lower numbers and when a subscriber confirmed they weren't getting his messages, he knew it was true. He hopes Facebook will uncensor him.



To keep in more frequent contact with Andrew, he asks people to sign up for the



"It would be one thing if Facebook admitted they block Christianity, but they give the impression they are a platform for all people," he said.



