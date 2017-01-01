Liberty Counsel Supports Kansas Ban Against 'Dismemberment' Abortion

ANDOVER, Kan., Feb. 16, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Liberty Counsel filed an amicus brief on behalf of three groups of pro-life physicians in support of the Kansas law known as the Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act, which currently bans "dismemberment" abortions.

In the brief, Liberty Counsel represents the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians and the Catholic Medical Association arguing that the law banning "dismemberment" abortions should be upheld. This common type of procedure for second trimester abortions is defined, in part as, "knowingly dismembering a living unborn child and extracting such unborn child one piece at a time from the uterus."

The brief argues that, since medical research has determined unborn babies feel pain by the second trimester, prohibiting this harsh and painful procedure furthers the state's interest in protecting life and in preventing cruel and unusual punishment. The law also furthers the state's interest in protecting the health and safety of women who face particular and substantial physical and mental health risks from dismemberment abortions. Finally, the law furthers the state's interest in protecting the integrity of the medical profession, including the health and safety of medical providers who face particularly adverse consequences from performing these types of procedures.

"This law banning dismemberment abortion should have widespread support, but the abortion advocates are blinded by their culture of death. Abortion in any form is genocide and cruel, but dismemberment abortion is even more barbaric. How can anyone support ripping and tearing apart an innocent child in the womb? To support dismemberment is subhuman," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "Liberty Counsel stands with the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians and the Catholic Medical Association in support of this ban against the horrific procedure of 'dismemberment' abortion. If every legislator really understood what happens in an abortion, there would be no debate," said Staver.

