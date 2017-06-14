College President to Teach Tuition-Free Bible Study Methods Course in Houston



HOUSTON, June 14, 2017 /



Individuals across Greater Houston have a distinctive opportunity this summer to enroll in a tuition-free Bible Study Methods course taught by the president of the College of Biblical Studies, Dr. Bill Blocker.



The eight-week, non-credit course will be taught on the CBS campus at 7000 Regency Square Boulevard from June 27 to Aug. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. The only cost for the course is $50 for materials.



"Whether an individual has been reading the Bible for years or is just discovering God's Word, this course will be interesting and valuable," Blocker said. "Over CBS's 40-year history, BSM has served as a powerful introduction to Bible study for more than 20,000 people."



The course teaches an objective, impartial and proven method for the active study of God’s Word.



Blocker, who became president of CBS in 2012, regularly presents "Word to the Wise" segments on the radio and recently completed a devotional book of the same name. Prior to coming to CBS, he served as vice president and dean of educational services at Moody Bible Institute and as senior pastor for Christian Fellowship Church on the south side of Chicago.



Blocker holds a D.Min. from Dallas Theological Seminary. He and his wife Zelda have five grown children and one granddaughter.



For information on the Bible Study Methods course taught by Blocker and to register, go to



CBS-Houston is a nationally accredited Bible college founded in 1979 that has provided biblical studies courses to more than 24,000 people. The school's 500-plus students are diverse in age, ethnicity, gender and cultural perspectives. The average age of a CBS student is 38.



