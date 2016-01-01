North Carolina Votes to Keep Commonsense Law HB2 Contact: Janae Stracke, Concerned Women for America, 712-269-1724, [email protected]



WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2016 /Christian Newswire/ -- Wednesday night, December 21, North Carolina held its fifth special session of the General Assembly and adjourned the session without a repeal of House Bill 2 despite the rumors that the Republicans would vote for repeal.



Jill Coward, Concerned Women for America of North Carolina State Director had this to say: "The citizens of North Carolina highly support Conservative traditional common sense bills over such controversial progressive ideas that are grown with one intent, to broker votes for the Democrat Party. Concerned Women for America of North Carolina is proud that once again, our legislators have stood strongly for privacy, protection and the dignity that all citizens deserve.



"Although we may be falsely labeled as hateful by some, Evangelical Christians actually care for those who are confused about their identity. We believe every human is affirmed by the Creator of the universe who loves each one. And for each person to find fulfillment, he must seek out God, understanding His word and purpose for their lives, always seeking to grow in Christ-likeness." Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America CEO and President added: "This is a huge victory for North Carolina. HB2 is a commonsense law in favor of safety and privacy for women and children as they use public restrooms. CWA women of North Carolina fought tirelessly to see the bill signed into law and then continued that fight to see that it was not repealed. Our members across the country also applaud the legislators of North Carolina who chose to uphold this law as it sets a precedent for other states." For an interview with Penny Nance contact Janae Stracke at [email protected] or 712-269-1724.