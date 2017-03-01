Father and Son Josh and Sean McDowell Team Up on New Edition of Evidence That Demands a Verdict Modern Apologetics Classic Completely Updated and Expanded for a New Generation Facing New Challenges to the Christian Faith—On Sale Oct. 3, 2017



"Evidence was first published with Campus Crusade for Christ in 1972 to arm thoughtful Christ followers with knowledge to defend and proactively present the Christian faith," says Daniel Marrs, associate publisher, Thomas Nelson Bible Group. "Since that initial release, more than one million copies of this classic apologetics resource have been sold. The truth of the Bible doesn't change—but its critics do. So we're excited to present this fully updated and expanded edition that addresses the latest challenges to the Christian faith with brand new research from Josh and Sean. We here at Thomas Nelson are delighted for the opportunity to continue partnering with Josh, Sean, and the Josh McDowell Ministry to steward this resource for the Kingdom in the coming years."



Over 1 million copies of Evidence That Demands a Verdict are currently in print, making it one of the most widely used and trusted manuals on Christian apologetics. Since the last update of Evidence in 1999, Josh and Sean have begun working together on some ministry fronts. In this new edition, significant new content has been developed by both authors. The new edition goes on sale October 3, 2017.



"Over forty years ago, I saw that Christian readers needed answers to defend their faith against the harshest critics and skeptics," says Josh McDowell. "Sean and I invite readers to bring their doubts and to not shy away from the tough questions. This new, completely revised and updated edition of Evidence brings historical documentation and some of the best modern scholarship to bear on the trustworthiness of the Bible and its teachings."



"Evidence has been a trusted resource for believers young and old and has encouraged and strengthened the faith of millions," says Sean McDowell. "I'm honored to have partnered with my dad on this new edition, and I'm eager to see how it will impact the faith and evangelism of a new generation."



Evidence That Demands a Verdict will be supported by national advertising and publicity campaigns.



About Josh and Sean McDowell:

As a young man, Josh McDowell considered himself an agnostic. He truly believed that Christianity was worthless. However, when challenged to intellectually examine the claims of Christianity, Josh discovered compelling and overwhelming evidence for the reliability of the Christian faith. After trusting in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, Josh's life changed dramatically as he experienced the power of God's love. After his conversion, Josh committed his life to telling a doubting world about the truth of Jesus Christ. After studying at Kellogg College, Josh completed his college degree at Wheaton College and then attended Talbot Theological Seminary, graduating magna cum laude with a Masters of Divinity. Working with Campus Crusade for Christ and founding the youth outreach, Josh McDowell Ministry, Josh has shared the gospel with more than 25 million people in 125 countries. He is the author or co-author of 147 books.



Dr. Sean McDowell is a gifted communicator with a passion for equipping the church, especially young people, to make the case for the Christian faith. He connects with audiences through humor and stories while imparting hard evidence and logical support of a biblical worldview. Sean is an assistant professor in Biola University's Christian Apologetics program and the resident scholar for Summit California. A regular speaker for organizations like Focus on the Family, the Chuck Colson Center for Christian Worldview, and Youth Specialties, among others, Sean is the author, co-author, or editor of over eighteen books and is a frequent guest on radio shows like FamilyLife Today® and Point of View.



About Thomas Nelson:

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson, is headquartered in Nashville, TN. 