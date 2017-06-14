Liberty Counsel Hosts Internships in Washington, D.C., VA, FL and Israel Contact: Liberty Counsel, 407-875-1776, [email protected]; Press Kit



ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Liberty Counsel is providing valuable experience through a variety of internship opportunities in Florida, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Israel. This summer, there are seven students who attend Liberty University Law School, two who attend Liberty University, as well as individual students from Antonin Scalia Law School, John Hopkins University, Taylor University and Southeastern University.



Photo: 2017 Washington D.C. and Virginia Interns



In Washington, D.C, students work on national and state public policy. They attend legislative hearings, research legislation, write articles and receive media training. The subject matter varies but covers the gamut of domestic and international public policy.



Law students participate in litigation internships, and some participate in the Constitutional Litigation Clinic, where they work on actual cases that have national importance. Other college students receive valuable internship experience in areas of Israel, public relations, religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, and marriage and family.



This year, Liberty Counsel's affiliated ministry, Covenant Journey, will also host an intern from Liberty University in Israel. The internship program in Israel began last year with students who participated in a Covenant Journey tour. Liberty Counsel created Covenant Journey to take Christian college students who have leadership potential to Israel to strengthen their Christian faith and equip them to be goodwill ambassadors for the Holy Land and the Jewish people.



"Liberty Counsel provides unique, practical experience to prepare students for careers in law, public policy, communications, and anything related to Israel," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "It is critical that we invest in our future generation to equip them to be world-changers," said Staver.



Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.



