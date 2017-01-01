One God -- One Day -- One Africa (1GDA) World's Largest Continent Wide Gospel Outreach Reaching multitudes all over Africa simultaneously with one mega event



Contact: (ST) Rev. Siegfried Tomazsewski, C.E.D., One God – One Day – One Africa, Inc., (ST) +1 321 682 5196,



CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Sept. 2, 2017 /



Ministries like Christ For All Nations, Iris Global, King Ministries and Global Outreach Day have already signed up to partner with 1GDA to accomplish this mega task.



1GDA are now inviting every church and ministry to join as prayer warriors, hosts, supporters and partners.



1GDA is calling all ministries and churches across Africa and internationally to rise up and stand together, that multiple millions will be reached for the Kingdom of God at this time!



Dr Heidi Baker, CEO of Iris Global, said, "Jennifer Wilde is a woman of passion, integrity, and vision. Even as her name, she is wild for God and will do anything to see His Kingdom come on earth as it is in Heaven. One God – One Day – One Africa is an evangelistic event focused on unity, mobilization, and lasting fruit."



Every Christian is invited to come and join in, spreading the Gospel and building Christ's Kingdom all over Africa in May 2019.



Former Christ for all Nations European Director Pastor Siegfried Tomazsewski (President of Calling Ministry), who has been working alongside Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke for over 18 years, is spearheading the operation. He has experience working on mass-crusades for may years along with a team under the professional leadership of Russell Abbot. Russel is the African director, based in Rwanda, that is organizing Gospel campaigns in Africa for Evangelist Jennifer Wilde.



The first stage outreach of 1GDA will start in May 2018 in 3 African countries simultaneously. For more details, join by signing up on



For Further information, please contact:

(ST) Rev. Siegfried Tomazsewski, C.E.D.

One God – One Day – One Africa, Inc.

Contact Number: (ST) +1 321 682 5196

E-mail:

Contact: (ST) Rev. Siegfried Tomazsewski, C.E.D., One God – One Day – One Africa, Inc., (ST) +1 321 682 5196, [email protected] CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Sept. 2, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Renowned evangelist and author, Jennifer Wilde, heard God saying "Now is the time" to act upon a vision she received 37 years ago. One God – One Day – One Africa (1GDA) was born as a ministry to fulfill God's desire to reach out to every possible country in Africa in May 2019 – and every church and ministry can be part of this.Ministries like Christ For All Nations, Iris Global, King Ministries and Global Outreach Day have already signed up to partner with 1GDA to accomplish this mega task.1GDA are now inviting every church and ministry to join as prayer warriors, hosts, supporters and partners.1GDA is calling all ministries and churches across Africa and internationally to rise up and stand together, that multiple millions will be reached for the Kingdom of God at this time!Dr Heidi Baker, CEO of Iris Global, said, "Jennifer Wilde is a woman of passion, integrity, and vision. Even as her name, she is wild for God and will do anything to see His Kingdom come on earth as it is in Heaven. One God – One Day – One Africa is an evangelistic event focused on unity, mobilization, and lasting fruit."Every Christian is invited to come and join in, spreading the Gospel and building Christ's Kingdom all over Africa in May 2019.Former Christ for all Nations European Director Pastor Siegfried Tomazsewski (President of Calling Ministry), who has been working alongside Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke for over 18 years, is spearheading the operation. He has experience working on mass-crusades for may years along with a team under the professional leadership of Russell Abbot. Russel is the African director, based in Rwanda, that is organizing Gospel campaigns in Africa for Evangelist Jennifer Wilde.The first stage outreach of 1GDA will start in May 2018 in 3 African countries simultaneously. For more details, join by signing up on www.1gda.org/join . You could also visit and like the Facebook Page fb.me/1GDA.org For Further information, please contact:(ST) Rev. Siegfried Tomazsewski, C.E.D.One God – One Day – One Africa, Inc.Contact Number: (ST) +1 321 682 5196E-mail: [email protected]

Share Tweet