Local Foundation: 'Stand Up to Anti-Prayer Demands' Contact: John Eidsmoe, Foundation for Moral Law, 334-262-1245, info@morallaw.org



MONTGOMERY, Ala., Oct. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a Montgomery-based legal foundation established to defend religious liberty under the United States Constitution, urged Alabama school districts to resist the demands of the Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) and others who are trying to drive prayer out of school athletic events.



On October 23, 2017, the Wisconsin-based Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a letter to the Trussville City Schools demanding that they stop allowing student-led prayers at athletic events.



But in an October 27 letter to the Trussville City Schools, the Foundation for Moral Law says the FFRF has misinterpreted the First Amendment and the case law on this issue, and observes that while the FFRF sends out hundreds of letters demanding that various religious practices cease, they often fail to follow through with legal action if local officials refuse to cave in to their demands.



Foundation for Moral Law President Kayla Moore stated, "Officials should realize that these threatening letters say only what the FFRF wishes the Constitution said, not what it actually says. The Foundation for Moral Law is willing to talk with school officials and school attorneys directly, analyze their policies, and determine what if anything needs to be done to ensure compliance with the Constitution. Please feel free to contact us if we can be of help. That's what we were formed to do."



Share Tweet