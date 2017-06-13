'EXTRAORDINARY' Is First-Ever Student-Led Feature Film to Release Nationwide -- Tells True Story of Ultra-Marathoner David Horton In U.S. Movie Theaters Sept. 7 for One-Night Event



From Fathom Events and Liberty University Comes a True Story of Faith, Family and Redemption, Including a Special Panel Discussion On Marriage



LYNCHBURG, Va., June 13, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- For the first time in history, a feature film created and produced by a university film program will release in movie theaters nationwide. From the department of Cinematic Arts at Liberty University comes EXTRAORDINARY. Based on the real-life events of acclaimed ultra-marathoner David Horton, EXTRAORDINARY stars Shari Rigby, Kirk Cameron, and Karen Abercrombie, and follows Horton as his dream of tackling a nearly 3,000-mile run takes its toll on his body, and brings his marriage to the breaking point. EXTRAORDINARY will release for one night this fall through Fathom Events on September 7 at 7 p.m. local time.



"EXTRAORDINARY will encourage couples to go the distance in their marriages and is a wonderful opportunity to start a dialogue about honoring your family, persevering, and finishing well," said Liberty University President Jerry Falwell. "Daily, we challenge our students and faculty to engage the world through Christian media and EXTRAORDINARY does that in a big way. This movie truly is a labor of love for Liberty University's film school."



Immediately following the feature content, Fathom Events will present a panel discussion including the filmmakers, EXTRAORDINARY stars along with marriage experts to discuss the importance of maintaining a healthy marriage, along with practical ways to improve relationships. As Horton's marriage was tested during his grueling run, the panel will explore the impact that following your dreams can have on those closest to you.



Tickets for EXTRAORDINARY can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 400 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website. (theaters and participants are subject to change).



"Family plays an important role in our society," Fathom Events CEO John Rubey said. "This redemptive story brings to light some of the sacrifices of marriage but will inspire audiences to appreciate, support and treasure their loved ones."



For artwork/photos related to EXTRAORDINARY visit the Fathom Events press site.



Synopsis: The seemingly endless road beckons. Well beyond exhausted, his body trudges onward—quitting is never an option. Aiming toward the finish line of another transcontinental race, he senses his prize this time is much greater than any medal or honor. Every step leads him closer to home.



Based on a true marriage journey, EXTRAORDINARY tells the amazing story of ultra-marathon runner and college professor David Horton, his wife, Nancy, and their attempt to finish their marriage race well.



EXTRAORDINARY was created and produced by Liberty University's film program.



About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events such as live, high-definition performances of the Metropolitan Opera, dance and theatre productions like the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre Live, sporting events like "Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.," concerts with artists like Michael Bublé, Rush and Mötley Crüe, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics film series, inspirational events such as To Joey With Love and Facing Darkness, and anime titles such as Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes and offers unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 897 locations and 1,387 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit fathomevents.com.



About Liberty University

Liberty University, founded in 1971, is the largest private, nonprofit university in the nation, the largest university in Virginia, and the largest Christian university in the world. Located near the Blue Ridge Mountains on more than 7,000 acres in Lynchburg, Va., Liberty offers more than 550 unique programs of study from the certificate to the doctoral level. More than 250 programs are offered online. Liberty’s mission is to train Champions for Christ with the values, knowledge, and skills essential for impacting tomorrow's world.



