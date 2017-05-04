Evangelist Alveda King: The Pen is a Key

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- From the historic White House Rose Garden, President Trump said: "Freedom is a gift from God" in observance of the 2017 National Day of Prayer; he was joined by Leaders of Faith to sign an Executive Order Protecting Religious Liberty.



"When President Trump released the historic pen used to sign the historic Freedom of Religion Act in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. yesterday, there was a united prayer for revival released around the world simultaneously. Please pray with us as you read some "takeaways" from your eyewitness on the ground." -- Evangelist Alveda King

Two prophetic women were given the pens which POTUS used to restore religious liberty and speech to America: Acts 2:17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.

POTUS will visit 3 seats of religious authority on his first international journey; Saudi Arabia, Israel and The Vatican. John 3:16 says, "God so loved the world;" this journey will seek out the connections among Ishmael and Isaac; both sons of Abraham while seats of the ancient roots of religion are being tapped. Ephesians 4:5-6: For THE LORD JEHOVAH is One, and the faith is one, and the baptism is one; and One is God The Father of all, and over all, and with all and in us all.

POTUS said: "Freedom is a gift from God." The pen granted to honor MLK is a key urging us to live together as brothers and sisters rather than perishing as fools. MLK was a Christian preacher. Acts 17:26 says we are one blood, one [human] race.

On the same day that POTUS signed these executive orders, the U.S. House of Representatives dealt a blow to death care in America with passage of the American Health Care Act.

Perhaps the song says it best: "To God be the Glory." Pray for America.

